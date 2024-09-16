Second debate date offered to Miami-Dade Sheriff candidates, but only one has accepted

An invitation for a second Miami-Dade Sheriff candidate debate between Democrat James Reyes and Republican Rosie Cordero-Stutz is on the table, but so far, only one of the two has accepted the offer.

Reyes’ campaign shared word late last week that he has accepted a proposal from Univision to debate Cordero-Stutz on the network in Spanish at noon on Oct. 20, with anchor Ambrosio Hernandez moderating.

It’s the first of two Spanish-language debates Reyes’ campaign has called for, in addition to two English debates. The candidates agreed earlier this month to debate in English on Oct. 6 on ABC affiliate WPLG’s “This Week in South Florida,” with anchor Glenna Milberg moderating.

Reyes’ senior campaign adviser, Christian Ulvert, said in a statement that his client is “excited to formally accept” Univision’s invitation.

“After a decisive Primary win, carrying precincts in every corner of Miami-Dade County, Chief Reyes has continued his strong momentum into the General Election, campaigning in every area of the county to share with voters why bipartisan leaders, all three Sheriffs in the tri-county area, community organizations, and residents from all walks of life are supporting his campaign to keep people safe, earn public trust, and fight corruption,” he said.

“As the only candidate with executive experience in a Sheriff’s Office, Chief Reyes has worked under four Sheriffs — both Democrats and Republicans — because he understands that public safety should never be political. Unlike his opponent, our Chief has shown to be a unifier who will always put people and community above partisan divides.”

Florida Politics shared the Reyes campaign’s announcement and Ulvert’s comments with Cordero-Stutz’s campaign and asked whether she accepted Univision’s invitation. Her campaign said it is waiting for the network to clarify the debate’s rules and terms.

Reyes since November 2023 has served as Miami-Dade Chief of Public Safety, a job in which he oversees the county’s Police, Fire Rescue and Corrections Departments. He joined Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s administration in 2022 after more than two decades with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, including as the agency’s Executive Director.

Cordero-Stutz is an Assistant Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, where she has served continuously for nearly three decades.

Reyes handily won a four-way Democratic Primary last month to clinch his spot on the General Election ballot. Cordero-Stutz, meanwhile, defeated 10 fellow Republicans in her Primary.

Miami-Dade hasn’t had an elected Sheriff since 1966, when county voters eliminated the position after a grand jury report revealed rampant corruption within the agency. Instead, the Mayor today serves as the de facto Sheriff and has since had an appointed Police Director or Chief of Public Safety who reports to them.

That will soon change, due to a 2018 referendum in which 58% of Miami-Dade voters joined a statewide supermajority in approving a constitutional amendment requiring that the county join Florida’s 66 other counties in having an elected Sheriff.

The General Election is Nov. 5.