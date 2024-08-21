August 21, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Mario Knapp endorses former GOP Primary foe Rosie Cordero-Stutz for Miami-Dade Sheriff

Jesse SchecknerAugust 21, 20246min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Nancy Pelosi will address the DNC after being part of the Joe Biden-to-Kamala Harris switch

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

RFK Jr. to speak Friday, fueling speculation he could drop out and support Donald Trump

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 8.21.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Mario Knapp Rosie Cordero-Stutz
‘We want to make sure that Miami-Dade does not become Chicago.’

Retired Miami-Dade Police Maj. Mario Knapp is urging voters to get behind his former coworker and Primary opponent, Assistant Miami-Dade Police Director Rosie Cordero-Stutz, in the General Election for Sheriff.

Knapp, who placed third Tuesday in an 11-candidate Republican Primary for the county’s top cop post, lauded Cordero-Stutz’s record and said she’s the best choice for voters on the Nov. 5 ballot.

“Rosie’s dedicated her life to public safety and public service here in Miami-Dade, and I think it’s really important that right now, finally that we have our Republican candidate, that we get behind Rosie, that we join forces with Rosie, that we support her in any way we can, because we want to make sure that Miami-Dade does not become Chicago,” Knapp said in an Instagram post Wednesday.

Chicago, a deeply blue metropolis, has one of the nation’s highest rates of gun violence and homicides, leading some to bestow it the unenviable title of America’s “murder capital.”

It’s also where the Democratic National Convention is happening.

Cordero-Stutz now faces Miami-Dade Chief of Public Safety James Reyes, who won a four-way Democratic Primary for Sheriff. Reyes took 46% of the vote to clinch his spot on the Nov. 5 ballot — more than double the share his closest competitor took.

Cordero-Stutz, meanwhile, received 24% of the vote in her Primary, outpacing Florida State Trooper Joe Sanchez, Knapp and Miami-Dade Police Lt. Ernie Rodriguez, who took 22%, 14% and 10% of the vote, respectively.

Notably, neither Cordero-Stutz nor Reyes are Miami-Dade residents. Cordero-Stutz has lived in Broward County since before the turn of the century. Reyes has lived there since 2008 and, until late 2022 when Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava hired him to run the county’s prison system, he was an executive with the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Levine Cava promoted Reyes to Chief of Public Safety — a role in which he oversees the Police, Fire Rescue and Corrections Departments — less than a month after the county’s former Police Director, Freddy Ramirez, dropped out of the Sheriff’s race following an attempted suicide.

Knapp’s nod to Cordero-Stutz joins others from former President Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. Rick Scott, U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart and U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez, whose son and daughter-in-law run Cordero-Stutz’s campaign.

Twenty-seven current Florida Sheriffs and former Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez are also behind her.

Reyes carries endorsements from Levine Cava, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony, numerous local elected leaders, the Kendall Federation PACSouth Florida PBA and AFSCME Florida, among others.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNancy Pelosi will address the DNC after being part of the Joe Biden-to-Kamala Harris switch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories