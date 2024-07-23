Kendall homeowners association PAC backs James Reyes for Sheriff

Miami-Dade Public Safety Chief James Reyes is now running for county Sheriff with support from the political arm of the Kendall Federation of Homeowner Associations.

Reyes’ campaign announced that the group’s political action committee, KFPAC, is endorsing him over 14 others running for the top cop post.

The nod joins many others from first responder unions, labor groups and elected officials, including Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Reyes said in a statement that he is “extremely proud” to add KFPAC to the list.

“As our Chief of Public Safety and candidate for elected Sheriff of Miami-Dade, there’s nothing more important to me than keeping our residents and neighborhoods safe,” he said.

“My commitment to the residents of Kendall — and every community in our county — is simple: your safety will always be my number one priority.”

Reyes and nearly every other Sheriff candidate participated in a candidates’ forum the Kendall Federation hosted June 24. He leads all Democratic candidates in the race in funding and endorsements. Recent polling shows two-thirds of Republican voters in Miami-Dade haven’t decided whom they’ll support in the Primary next month.

The KFPAC endorsement comes one week after Reyes debuted new TV and digital ads promising to bring “integrity and accountability” to the returning Sheriff’s Office.

As Chief of Public Safety, Reyes oversees Miami-Dade’s Police, Fire Rescue and Corrections Departments. He came to the county in January 2023 after more than 22 years with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, where he last served as Executive Director.

Miami-Dade hasn’t had an elected Sheriff since 1966, when county voters eliminated the position after a grand jury report revealed rampant corruption within the Department. Instead, the county Mayor serves as the de facto Sheriff and has since had an appointed Police Director or Chief of Public Safety who reports to them.

In 2018, 58% of Miami-Dade voters joined a statewide supermajority in approving a constitutional amendment requiring all 67 counties in Florida to have an elected Sheriff, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser and Clerk of Courts by early 2025.

Reyes is one of four Democrats running for Sheriff. His Primary opponents include Miami-Dade Police Maj. John Barrow, former federal agent Susan Khoury and retired Miami-Dade Police Lt. Rickey Mitchell.

Eleven Republicans are currently listed as running: Iggy Alvarez, Jose Aragu, Rosie Cordero-Stutz, Ruamen DelaRua, Alex Fornet, Jeffrey Giordano, Mario Knapp, Joe Martinez, John Rivera, Ernie Rodriguez and Joe Sanchez.

All are current or former law enforcement professionals.

The Primary is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.