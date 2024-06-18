Kendall HOA group hosting Mayor, County Commission, Property Appraiser candidates forum

This Thursday evening, candidates for Miami-Dade Mayor, Property Appraiser and District 11 Commissioner will convene at the Kendall Civic Center, known locally as the “Little House,” to discuss their visions for the county.

Most of those running have confirmed they’ll attend. Both of the incumbents invited — Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Commissioner Rob Gonzalez, a Gov. Ron DeSantis appointee — have not.

Each received numerous requests offering multiple ways to participate, according to Michael Rosenberg, President of the Kendall Federation of Homeowner Associations (KFHA), which is hosting the event.

Rosenberg said Levine Cava’s campaign is trying to schedule an appearance later this month or in early July. Gonzalez, he said, hasn’t responded.

Candidates set for the mayoral forum include Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid, ex-Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger, trapeze artist Miguel Quintero — who is suing the county over permitting fines at his home-based business — and media personality Carlos Garín.

Conservative social media influencer Alex Otaola, who is also running for Mayor, will participate in a separate event next month.

Teachers Bryan Paz-Hernandez and Claudia Rainville will square off Thursday for an endorsement from the KFHA’s political action committee, KFPAC, in the Miami-Dade Commission District 11 race.

Former Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado and adjunct Florida International University professor Marisol Zenteno will also compete Thursday for a KFPAC nod in the contest for Property Appraiser. Zenteno also ran for the office in 2020, but lost to outgoing Property Appraiser Pedro Garcia.

“It’s a big project to get all these people to come,” Rosenberg said. “So we have several other forums coming up and a fill-in day open for candidates who can’t make it another time.”

On July 24, 15 of the 16 candidates running to be the first elected Miami-Dade Sheriff since the 1960s have confirmed they’ll be participating. Each will each have 10 minutes to pitch themselves to KFHA members.

Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Sanchez, who leads fundraising among 13 GOP candidates in the race, has not yet confirmed. Rosenberg said he may still.

Recent polling shows two-thirds of Republican Miami-Dade voters have not decided whom they’ll support for Sheriff in the Primary.

On July 25, KFHA is setting aside for candidates who can’t participate on other dates to speak to and field questions from the members.

Then on July 27, the group will host a forum for four other county races. In one, incumbent Miami-Dade Clerk Juan Fernandez-Barquin, whom DeSantis also appointed, will face former Democratic Sen. Annette Taddeo. Another will feature Miami-Dade District 7 Commissioner Raquel Regalado and two candidates running to unseat her, former Pinecrest Mayor Cindy Lerner and public schools police officer Richard Praschnik, who also serves on the Kendall Community Council zoning board.

Candidates for two Miami-Dade School Board posts will hold court as well.

One discussion will pit former South Dade Senior High Principal Javier Perez against teacher-turned-tech exec Max Tuchman for a KFPAC endorsement in Miami-Dade School Board District 7. Incumbent School Board member Mary Blanco, whom DeSantis appointed in January 2023, has not confirmed she’ll participate and has turned down two alternative dates so far, Rosenberg said.

Such isn’t the case with District 9 School Board member Luisa Santos, who has agreed to face her lone challenger, legal claims processing supervisor Kimberly Beltran.

Finally, on July 1, candidates for Supervisor of Elections — Miami Republican Rep. Alina García and three Democratic candidates, former state Rep. Juan Carlos “J.C.” Planas, political operative Willis Howard and digital media entrepreneur Arnie Weiss — will speak with KFHA members.

Otaola is also scheduled to show, Rosenberg said.

Thursday’s KFHA forum will run from 7-8:15 p.m. at the Kendall Civic Center, 8625 SW 124th Ave., from 7-9 p.m. The event will run as such:

— 7 p.m.: Candidates for Miami-Dade Mayor.

— 7:45 p.m.: Candidates for Miami-Dade Property Appraiser.

— 8:15 p.m.: Candidates for Miami-Dade Commission District 11.