SEIU Florida backs Sheriff candidate James Reyes as ‘the leader Miami-Dade needs’

A union representing more than 60,000 active and retired health care, property service and government employees wants Miami-Dade Chief of Public Safety James Reyes to be the county’s first Sheriff since the 1960s.

SEIU Florida is backing Reyes, his campaign said.

“SEIU Florida’s members are proud to endorse Chief James Reyes for Miami-Dade County Sheriff,” SEIU Florida President Martha Baker said in a statement.

“His lifelong dedication to workers, strong advocacy for public safety personnel and frontline staff, and his commitment to community safety make him the leader Miami-Dade needs to protect our residents and families, while ensuring workers’ voices are heard and represented.”

SEIU Florida joins many other collective bargaining groups that have lined up behind Reyes, including the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, the National Association of Police Organizations, the South Florida AFL-CIO, AFSCME Florida and GSAF Local 100.

Reyes also carries nods from Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and numerous local elected leaders.

He began serving Miami-Dade in 2022, when Levine Cava hired him from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, where he spent more than two decades, including as Executive Director. First, he led Miami-Dade’s Corrections Department. In November 2023, Levine Cava promoted Reyes to Chief of Public Safety, a role in which he oversees the Miami-Dade Police, Corrections and Fire Rescue Departments.

Reyes said he is “deeply honored” to gain SEIU Florida’s endorsement.

“SEIU workers are the backbone of our community, providing vital services in healthcare, education, and public service,” he said. “As we make this historic shift to an elected Sheriff’s Office, having the support of Miami-Dade’s dedicated workers and professionals is incredibly humbling and reinforces my commitment to serving and protecting the residents of Miami-Dade.”

Reyes soundly defeated three opponents in a Democratic Primary last month to clinch his spot on the General Election ballot.

He now faces Assistant Miami-Dade Police Director Rosie Cordero-Stutz, a Donald Trump-endorsed Republican who also carries nods from U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, U.S. Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart and Carlos Giménez, 27 current Florida Sheriffs and former Miami-Dade Commissioner Sally Heyman, a Democrat.

Cordero-Stutz beat 10 opponents in a Republican Primary to advance to the General Election, several of whom have since endorsed her. One is backing Reyes.

Miami-Dade hasn’t had an elected Sheriff since 1966, when county voters eliminated the position after a grand jury report revealed rampant corruption within the agency. Instead, the Mayor today serves as the de facto Sheriff and has since had an appointed Police Director who reports to them.

That will soon change, due to a 2018 referendum in which 58% of Miami-Dade voters joined a statewide supermajority in approving a constitutional amendment requiring that the county join Florida’s 66 other counties in having an elected Sheriff.

The candidates have agreed to debate on Oct. 6.

The General Election is Nov. 5.