National Association of Police Organizations endorses James Reyes for Miami-Dade Sheriff

An organization representing more than 1,000 police units and associations and more than 240,000 sworn officers across America is now backing Miami-Dade Chief of Public Safety James Reyes for county Sheriff.

Reyes’ campaign announced an endorsement from the National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO). It’s the latest in a series of nods the former Broward County Sheriff’s Office Executive Director has received since he handily won a four-way Democratic Primary last month.

“We are confident you will continue your strong support of Miami-Dade County’s law enforcement community as Sheriff,” said Michael McHale, President of NAPO.

Reyes expressed gratitude for the nod.

“I am incredibly proud and honored to have earned the endorsement from NAPO,” he said in a prepared statement. “I am committed to ensuring that, as Sheriff, our law enforcement professionals have the resources, support, and leadership they need to continue protecting our community.”

In addition to NAPO’s backing, Reyes has garnered endorsements from Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Sheriffs Ric Bradshaw of Palm Beach County and Gregory Tony of Broward, the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, South Florida AFL-CIO, AFSCME, GSAF Local 100 and numerous elected state and local leaders.

He faces Republican Assistant Miami-Dade Police Director Rosie Cordero-Stutz, a Donald Trump-endorsed Republican who also carries nods from U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, U.S. Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart and Carlos Giménez, 27 current Florida Sheriffs and former Miami-Dade Commissioner Sally Heyman, a Democrat.

Cordero-Stutz beat 10 opponents in a Republican Primary to advance to the General Election, several of whom have since endorsed her. One is backing Reyes.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s position, abolished in 1966 amid corruption scandals, is set to return following a 2018 referendum. The measure, supported by 58% of Miami-Dade voters, mandates that Miami-Dade join Florida’s 66 other counties in electing a Sheriff.

The General Election is on Nov. 5.