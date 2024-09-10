‘More than qualified’: James Reyes Sheriff campaign adds nods from current, former lawmakers

Five current and former Democratic state lawmakers are backing Miami-Dade Chief of Public Safety James Reyes for Sheriff.

Reyes’ campaign this week announced endorsements from Senate Democratic Leader-designate Jason Pizzo, Miami Gardens Sen. Shevrin Jones, Reps. Ashley Gantt and Felicia Robinson, and former Senate Democratic Leader Oscar Braynon.

Each provided laudatory remarks about Reyes, whose job sees him supervise Miami-Dade’s Police, Corrections and Fire Rescue Departments.

Pizzo said that as a father of teenage sons in Miami-Dade, as a former prosecutor and the former Chair of the Senate’s Criminal Justice Committee, the Sheriff’s race “is of particular focus, and of great importance.”

“While both candidates have commendable records, I’m wholly focused on public safety, not politics,” he said. “Through my extensive discussions within all (law enforcement officer) ranks, and acutely aware of the vision and skill set necessary for the protection and future viability of our community, our Chief of Public Safety James Reyes has my support and endorsement.”

Jones, who in April won election as Chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party, said he believes in Reyes and is proud to endorse him.

“This November, Miami-Dade County must elect a leader with proven experience who can manage the historic transition to an independent Sheriff’s Office while putting the safety of residents above all else,” he said. “With 25 years of experience keeping residents, families, and our entire community safe, Chief James Reyes is more than qualified and ready to lead Miami-Dade as our first elected Sheriff in 60 years.”

Gantt said Reyes has “unparalleled experience as a law enforcement executive” and “demonstrated strong dedication to serving our entire community.”

“Safety of our residents is his primary goal and he works tirelessly with stakeholders in our community and law enforcement to protect and unite us while fostering relationships rooted in trust,” she said. “Notably, his years of service shows his ability to lead in all situations.”

Robinson focused on Reyes’ connection to the community he began serving in 2022, when Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava hired him from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, where he spent more than two decades, including as Executive Director.

“Our community knows James and he’s earned our trust,” she said. “As our Chief of Public Safety, we’ve seen him work with elected and community leaders across Miami-Dade to build that trust, promote transparency, and prioritize the safety and wellbeing of residents and our dedicated law enforcement professionals. That’s exactly the kind of collaborative, proven leadership we need from our Sheriff, and it’s why I support Chief Reyes for the job.”

Braynon, who also served as House Democratic Leader, said he has seen Reyes foster “open lines of communication” and “genuine engagement with residents to understand their values and their priorities.”

“Chief Reyes has demonstrated the qualities of an exceptional law enforcement leader time and time again,” he said. “Miami-Dade is about to elect a Sheriff for the first time in 60 years, we have to get this right and elect someone with the track record and the know-how to handle this transition and keep residents in every corner of our beautiful County safe. James Reyes is that leader.”

Miami-Dade hasn’t had an elected Sheriff since 1966, when county voters eliminated the position after a grand jury report revealed rampant corruption within the agency. Instead, the Mayor today serves as the de facto Sheriff and has since had an appointed Police Director or Chief of Public Safety who reports to them.

That will soon change, due to a 2018 referendum in which 58% of Miami-Dade voters joined a statewide supermajority in approving a constitutional amendment requiring that the county join Florida’s 66 other counties in having an elected Sheriff.

Reyes faces Assistant Miami-Dade Police Director Rosie Cordero-Stutz, a Donald Trump-endorsed Republican who also carries nods from 27 current Florida Sheriffs and former Miami-Dade Commissioner Sally Heyman, a Democrat, in the General Election.

Reyes, meanwhile, carries endorsements from Levine Cava, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony and numerous local elected leaders.

The candidates have agreed to debate on Oct. 6.

The General Election is on Nov. 5.