‘A genuine desire to serve’: 4 more local leaders endorse Annette Taddeo for Miami-Dade Clerk

Former Sen. Annette Taddeo is adding endorsements from four more local leaders in her bid for Miami-Dade Clerk and Comptroller.

North Miami Council member Pierre Frantz Charles, Palmetto Bay Council member Steve Cody, Miami Gardens Council member Robert Stephens III and Miami Springs Council member Victor Vazquez are all backing Taddeo, her campaign announced.

Each provided statements to accompany their nods.

Charles said Taddeo “has always put our community first.”

“(She) has proven herself to be a dedicated leader who listens to and works with the people,” he said. “Her integrity is unmatched, and her deep-rooted relationships in Miami-Dade make her the perfect choice to serve as Clerk and Comptroller.”

Having Taddeo as Clerk, Cody said, will ensure that the office “runs efficiently and transparently, benefitting every resident.”

“Annette Taddeo has consistently demonstrated the kind of forward-thinking leadership that our county needs,” he said. “Her track record of public service and her commitment to fighting for fairness and accessibility sets her apart.”

Stephens similarly stressed Taddeo’s experience. In addition to representing Senate District 40 from 2017 to 2022, Taddeo is a former Chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party, ran twice for Congress and was twice a candidate in state gubernatorial races.

“She’s not only a leader with strong principles but also someone who understands the importance of working together for the greater good,” he said. “Her long-standing commitment to fairness and justice makes her the ideal person for this critical role.”

Vazquez said Taddeo’s unifying character won his support.

“Annette’s leadership is marked by honesty, accountability, and a genuine desire to serve,” he said. “Her ability to bring people together and deliver results is exactly what we need in Miami-Dade. I’m confident she will make a lasting positive impact as Clerk and Comptroller.”

The new endorsements join others from every member of the Florida City Commission. Taddeo also has the expressed backing of AFSCME Florida, United Teachers of Dade, Latino Victory Fund, Ruth’s List Florida, SAVE Action PAC, the South Florida AFL-CIO and a few SEIU chapters.

She said in a statement, “I am deeply honored to have the support of these incredible leaders who have worked tirelessly to serve our communities. Their belief in my vision for a more accessible and transparent Clerk and Comptroller’s office means the world to me as we work together to ensure that every resident of Miami-Dade has access to the services they need with accountability, efficiency, and integrity.”

Taddeo is running to unseat former Republican Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin, whom Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed as Clerk last year.

No-party candidate Rubin Young has also qualified to run as a write-in candidate.

The General Election is on Nov. 5.