September 10, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘A genuine desire to serve’: 4 more local leaders endorse Annette Taddeo for Miami-Dade Clerk

Jesse SchecknerSeptember 10, 20245min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Aventura Mayor, Commissioner endorse ‘uniquely qualified’ David Richardson for Tax Collector

HeadlinesNE Florida

UNF report: North Florida manufacturers saw several sectors contract in August

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Doug Emhoff slates Florida stop for Friday

Taddeo, Annette 2
‘Her ability to bring people together and deliver results is exactly what we need in Miami-Dade.’

Former Sen. Annette Taddeo is adding endorsements from four more local leaders in her bid for Miami-Dade Clerk and Comptroller.

North Miami Council member Pierre Frantz Charles, Palmetto Bay Council member Steve Cody, Miami Gardens Council member Robert Stephens III and Miami Springs Council member Victor Vazquez are all backing Taddeo, her campaign announced.

Each provided statements to accompany their nods.

Charles said Taddeo “has always put our community first.”

“(She) has proven herself to be a dedicated leader who listens to and works with the people,” he said. “Her integrity is unmatched, and her deep-rooted relationships in Miami-Dade make her the perfect choice to serve as Clerk and Comptroller.”

Having Taddeo as Clerk, Cody said, will ensure that the office “runs efficiently and transparently, benefitting every resident.”

“Annette Taddeo has consistently demonstrated the kind of forward-thinking leadership that our county needs,” he said. “Her track record of public service and her commitment to fighting for fairness and accessibility sets her apart.”

Stephens similarly stressed Taddeo’s experience. In addition to representing Senate District 40 from 2017 to 2022, Taddeo is a former Chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party, ran twice for Congress and was twice a candidate in state gubernatorial races.

“She’s not only a leader with strong principles but also someone who understands the importance of working together for the greater good,” he said. “Her long-standing commitment to fairness and justice makes her the ideal person for this critical role.”

Vazquez said Taddeo’s unifying character won his support.

“Annette’s leadership is marked by honesty, accountability, and a genuine desire to serve,” he said. “Her ability to bring people together and deliver results is exactly what we need in Miami-Dade. I’m confident she will make a lasting positive impact as Clerk and Comptroller.”

The new endorsements join others from every member of the Florida City Commission. Taddeo also has the expressed backing of AFSCME FloridaUnited Teachers of Dade, Latino Victory FundRuth’s List FloridaSAVE Action PAC, the South Florida AFL-CIO and a few SEIU chapters.

She said in a statement, “I am deeply honored to have the support of these incredible leaders who have worked tirelessly to serve our communities. Their belief in my vision for a more accessible and transparent Clerk and Comptroller’s office means the world to me as we work together to ensure that every resident of Miami-Dade has access to the services they need with accountability, efficiency, and integrity.”

Taddeo is running to unseat former Republican Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin, whom Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed as Clerk last year.

No-party candidate Rubin Young has also qualified to run as a write-in candidate.

The General Election is on Nov. 5.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous‘More than qualified’: James Reyes Sheriff campaign adds nods from current, former lawmakers

nextDoug Emhoff slates Florida stop for Friday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories