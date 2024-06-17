South Florida AFL-CIO endorses Annette Taddeo for Miami-Dade Clerk and Comptroller

Miami-Dade Clerk and Comptroller candidate Annette Taddeo has secured support from one of the region’s most influential labor organizations.

The South Florida AFL-CIO is throwing its support behind Taddeo’s candidacy. Taddeo is the only Democrat running for the position.

“The South Florida AFL-CIO are thrilled to endorse Senator Annette Taddeo for Miami-Dade Clerk of the Court and Comptroller,” said Jeffrey Mitchell, President of the organization.

“As a public servant and as a leader in our community, Annette has demonstrated her unwavering commitment to the working families of Miami-Dade time and again. Our members are proud to support her candidacy, and we are confident that she will prioritize the needs of working people as she leads the Clerk of the Court and Comptroller’s Office.”

Taddeo is a former state Senator who represented parts of Miami-Dade County and previously served as Chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party. She ran for Congress in 2022 but lost in November to Republican U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar.

Now, she is setting her sights on local office, as Miami-Dade has several positions — including Clerk of the Court and Comptroller — on the ballot for the first time in decades.

Taddeo will match up against Republican candidate Juan Alfonso Fernandez-Barquin, who formerly served in the Legislature. Rubin Young has also qualified as a write-in candidate.

The organization announced support for Taddeo on Monday, the same day that it endorsed James Reyes for Miami-Dade County Sheriff. The South Florida AFL-CIO includes 53 affiliated unions representing more than 239,000 workers.

“It is an immense honor to earn the endorsement of the South Florida AFL-CIO, one of the largest coalitions of workers in our state,” Taddeo said.

“The AFL-CIO’s commitment to advocating for workers and fighting for their dignity resonates deeply with my mission to modernize the Clerk and Comptroller’s Office so residents can earn a living with dignity and continue to be productive members of our community without being trapped by policies that hurt working people. Thank you to all the member unions of the AFL-CIO, together we will ensure that the voices of working families are heard and that their needs are prioritized in Miami-Dade County.”

The General Election is scheduled for Nov. 5.