Annette Taddeo drops out of Governor’s race, will run for Congress

Miami Democratic state Sen. Annette Taddeo is dropping out of the Governor’s race and will instead run to unseat incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar in Florida’s 27th Congressional District.

Taddeo confirmed the decision Monday, telling Florida Politics that recent mass shootings across the country prompted her to reevaluate her political priorities.

“After the tragedies in Buffalo and Uvalde and a conversation with my daughter about the realities our kids face daily, I knew what I needed to do,” she said in a statement. “We are at a pivotal moment in our country and we desperately need leadership in Washington that can be trusted to put politics aside for the best interest of Miamians.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to earn the trust and support of the people who live in Florida’s 27th Congressional District, which includes much of the area I’ve been grateful to represent in my historic time in the Florida Senate since 2017.”

Taddeo’s announcement comes after months of speculation that she would cancel her gubernatorial bid in favor of a run at the U.S. Legislature’s lower chamber. That included May 11 comments by Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins, who ended her campaign for CD 27 less than a week after announcing it upon hearing that Taddeo was planning a switch.

“I believe having a unified front is critical in taking this seat back (and) intend to stand behind a strong leader like Sen. Taddeo rather than force an unnecessary Primary,” she said.

Taddeo’s campaign manager, Nick Merlino, denied at the time that Taddeo had any plans for a shift. On Monday, he maintained that was true then but said the “overwhelming support from community leaders” that the rumors helped to generate influenced her choice this week.

“That’s what got it to become a real thought,” he said. “Honestly, she’s been getting calls to run for this seat since January or February of last year, but she never really considered it. It wasn’t until that fake story broke a month or so ago that it became a real thought. Then she sat down with her daughter and, given what’s going on right now, she decided this is the best choice for her in this critical moment.”

Running for CD 27 will put her on a collision course with Democratic Miami Commissioner Ken Russell, who initially filed to run against U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio before shifting his campaign to CD 27 in early May. Russell’s campaign has collected several union endorsements. He’s also gone viral numerous times on TikTok for videos calling out his opponent and sea polluters.

Taddeo will also face Angel Montalvo, a self-described “unapologetically progressive” Democrat who is running a 100% grassroots campaign.

Other candidates in the race include Republican Frank Polo, who filed to run in late January, and no-party candidate Ian Anthony Medina, who filed to run in July 2021 but has reported no campaign finance activity since.

___

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.