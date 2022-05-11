Charlie Crist leads Democratic gubernatorial field again in money chase

Though Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried’s political committee had its best fundraising month in a year, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist continues to pull further ahead in the Democratic gubernatorial Primary Election’s money chase.

As announced earlier this week, Crist’s official campaign fund reported raising $550,422 in April, while his independent political committee, Friends of Charlie Crist, attracted another $450,325 in donations, according to the newest postings from the Division of Elections.

Fried saw good receipts for her Florida Consumers First committee in April with $293,708 in deposits. That was the most since the previous April. Yet she experienced one of her worst fundraising months on the trail for her official campaign committee, which drew just $140,330 during the month, the worst report since her campaign hit a fundraising rough spot last fall.

The third major Democratic candidate, state Sen. Annette Taddeo, continued her chronic struggles to attract significant money. Her official campaign raised just $29,434 in April. Her Fight Back Florida committee raised $78,925, with most of that coming from one check.

In the end, none of them is anywhere close to keeping pace with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose campaign and political committee combined to raise more than $10 million in April.

Heading into May, Crist had $1.8 million in cash in his official campaign fund and another $5.9 million in his Friends of Charlie Crist committee. Fried had $1.3 million in her official campaign fund and $3.8 million in her Florida Consumers First committee. Taddeo had $289,000 in her official campaign fund, and $706,494 in her Fight Back Florida committee.

DeSantis, meanwhile, entered May with $6.5 million in his official campaign fund and $99 million in his Friends of Ron DeSantis committee.

Friends of Charlie Crist picked up 134 donations in April. They were led by $50,000 from Lisa Hook of Key Biscayne, $25,000 from David Dillard of Palm Beach, $25,000 from Alan Levan of Fort Lauderdale, $25,000 from the People Over Profits Florida committee, $20,000 from International Payout Systems, and $20,000 from the Schlesinger Law Offices.

Crist’s official campaign drew more than 15,000 checks in April, including three for the maximum amount of $3,000 and another 69 of at least $1,000.

Fried’s Florida Consumers First deposited 68 checks in April. They were topped by $100,000 from Mike Fernandez of Coral Gables, $25,000 from Joseph Badia of Miami, $25,000 from the Good Government committee, $20,000 from Sonya Montgomery of Windermere, $15,000 from the Winning Florida committee, and $15,000 from E-Lit Technologies.

Her official committee attracted more than 3,700 checks in April, including five for the $3,000 maximum, and 23 others of at least $1,000.

Taddeo’s Fight Back Florida attracted 48 contributions in April. The only big check was for $50,000, from Millie Raphael of Hollywood.

Her official campaign drew 530 contributions, including one of $3,000 and 12 others of at least $1,000.