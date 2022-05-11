May 11, 2022
Ron DeSantis raises more than $10M in April

Scott PowersMay 11, 20225min0

ron desantis
DeSantis had his best month yet for his official campaign committee.

Gov. Ron DeSantis raised more than $10 million in April for his re-election bid, giving him more than $105 million in the bank heading toward next fall’s General Election.

DeSantis had the best month yet for his official campaign committee, which raised $2.3 million in April from more than 20,000 individual donors. That was about $30,000 more than his campaign’s previous best month, which was January of this year.

His independent political committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis, collected $8.1 million in April from some 1,700 individual contributors. That is not a record for that committee, but is the most money it has collected since April 2021.

In addition, the Republican Party of Florida donated $453,000 worth of in-kind services to his campaign, covering travel, campaign staff, research, telephones and consulting services.

Friends of Ron DeSantis’ April haul was bolstered by $750,000 from the Republican Governors Association and 18 other checks of at least $100,000. Most of those checks came from individuals or individuals’ trusts.

The Governor’s re-election efforts continue to be in an entirely different league than those of the Democrats seeking a shot at him in November. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, the leading Democrat in fundraising, topped $1 million in April, with $550,000 going into his official campaign and $460,000 going into his independent committee, Friends of Charlie Crist.

Most of DeSantis’ April money came from Floridians and Florida organizations and businesses.

For his official campaign, 70% of his April money came from Florida, about $1.6 million. He also drew $68,000 out of California, $58,000 out of New York, $44,000 out of Texas and $35,000 out of Virginia.

Friends of Ron DeSantis got 66% of its April money from Florida, or $5.5 million. That big check from the Republican Governor’s Association meant $750,000 out of Washington. The committee also drew $425,000 out of Arizona, $258,000 out of Nevada, $169,000 out of New York, and $167,000 out of South Carolina.

Friends of Ron DeSantis’ biggest April donors, after the Republican Governors Association, included private schools executive Leila Centner of Miami Beach; Nathan Saks of Jupiter; the Rom L. Reddy Revocable Trust of South Carolina; the J. Christopher Reyes 1999 Trust of West Palm Beach; the M. Jude Reyes 1999 Trust of West Palm Beach; the Mara L.S. Delminium Trust of Naples; Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross of Miami; former Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner of Key Largo; NextGen Management of Boca Raton; Tread Standard of Delaware; JM Family Enterprises of Deerfield Beach; Purple Good Government of Texas; Summit Contracting Group of Jacksonville; Gregory Burns of Las Vegas; Mark Kolokotrones of California; Jay Francis of Arizona; Phillip Ruffin of Kansas; and the Florida Medical Association PAC of Tallahassee. They each kicked in at least $100,000 in April.

The committee also deposited another 208 checks of at least $10,000 apiece.

DeSantis’ official campaign deposited 173 checks of the maximum donation amount of $3,000, and more than 730 checks of at least $1,000 in the month of April.

Key Largo was the official campaign’s hottest town in April. DeSantis’ campaign collected 85 checks totaling more than $141,000 there. He got another $114,000 out of Tallahassee, $94,000 out of Vero Beach, $57,000 out of Brooksville, and $53,000 out of Jacksonville in April.

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

Categories