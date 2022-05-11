Al Lawson praises court decision to toss Gov. DeSantis’ ‘unconstitutional’ congressional map

U.S. Rep. Al Lawson praised a decision to block implementation of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional map.

“I am pleased by the 2nd Judicial Circuit Court order to overrule DeSantis’ unconstitutional congressional map,” the Tallahassee Democrat said. “The judge recognizes that this map is unlawful and diminishes African Americans’ ability to elect representatives of their choice.”

Leon Circuit Judge Layne Smith on Wednesday said he will issue an order this week calling for alternative cartography to be in effect for the Midterms. He intends to say a map submitted by Harvard professor Stephen Ansolabehere should be used. That map largely preserves Florida’s 5th Congressional District in its current configuration.

DeSantis has criticized that district. He argued it was wrongly drawn, with race as a motivating factor in violation of the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection clause. The district stretches from Tallahassee to Jacksonville, connecting Black communities across a 200-mile region.

Those concerns prompted him to veto maps produced and passed by the Legislature, which later convened for a Special Session and approved a map (P 0109) submitted by DeSantis’ staff.

Smith, however, said the Governor’s plan diminishes the ability of Black voters in North Florida to elect a congressional Representative of their choice.

Lawson has heavily criticized DeSantis’ map as well, as it not only tears apart his district but leaves Jacksonville split between two districts where Republican Donald Trump won the 2020 Presidential Election.

“DeSantis is wrong for enacting this Republican-leaning map that is in clear violation of the U.S. and state constitutions,” Lawson said. “It is critical to maintain Congressional District 5 so minority voters have a voice at the ballot box in November. I am optimistic that future courts will also do what is right.”

Attorneys for the state made clear they intend to immediately appeal Smith’s decision. It’s possible an appellate court will immediately issue a stay and DeSantis’ map could still go into effect, or the matter could be fast-tracked to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The outcome of the case looms large over Lawson’s own political future. He has told media outlets under DeSantis’ map, he will likely challenge U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn, a Panama City Republican, in Florida’s 2nd Congressional District covering much of the Panhandle. But he could also run in Florida’s 4th Congressional District to try and represent west Jacksonville.

But if the Ansolabehere map goes into effect, as Smith will order, Lawson could run for CD 5 under a configuration similar to its current shape.

Former state Sen. Tony Hill, a Jacksonville Democrat, announced on Wednesday morning he planned to run in CD 4 under the DeSantis map, but he is not expected to challenge Lawson.