Judge says Gov. DeSantis’ congressional map violates state constitution

A Florida judge said the congressional map signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis violates the state constitution.

Leon Circuit Judge Layne Smith will issue an order this week calling for alternative cartography submitted to govern the 2022 Midterms — at least in North Florida. That means the district represented now by U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, a Tallahassee Democrat, will be preserved.

“I am finding that the enacted map is unconstitutional under the Fair Districts amendment,” Smith said from the bench.

But Smith acknowledged his order, once released, will likely be appealed by state officials immediately. An appellate court could issue a stay on the decision, and it’s possible Smith’s order will be fast-tracked to the Florida Supreme Court or U.S. Supreme Court for review.

The decision from a judge initially appointed by Republican Gov. Rick Scott struck a blow to DeSantis, who earlier this year vetoed a map approved by the Legislature.

DeSantis has argued the makeup of Lawson’s district violates the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution because it was drawn in a way primarily motivated by race. After the Governor’s veto, the Legislature met again in a Special Session and approved a map (P 0109) drawn by the Governor’s staff. That one dismantles Lawson’s district and spreads almost 370,000 Black voters into surrounding North Florida districts.

But Lawson’s district was originally implemented by the Florida Supreme Court in 2015, and Smith said he’s not prepared to say the high court erred in its ruling.

Smith said that map clearly diminishes the ability of North Florida’s Black communities to control a congressional election. While the benchmark district represented by Lawson is 49% Black, the resulting North Florida districts in the DeSantis map have between 12% and 25% Black makeups.

“I do find persuasive the arguments that were made about the diminishment of African American votes,” Smith said.

Smith wants a cleaned-up version of a map drafted by Harvard professor Stephen Ansolabehere and submitted for consideration Tuesday night. Plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the DeSantis map called for the courts to immediately issue an injunction against its implementation for the Midterms, but limited their ask to North Florida. That means other controversial cartography in Tampa Bay and Greater Orlando will likely stand.

The submitted map from Ansolabehere preserves most of DeSantis map, but borrows North Florida cartography from a fallback map (H 8015) passed by the Legislature during the regular Session. The Legislature tried to pass a compromise that addressed DeSantis’ constitutional concerns while keeping a Duval County-only Black access seat. But lawmakers expressed a concern that courts would throw that out. A map that preserved a district analogous to Lawson’s current jurisdiction was offered to courts in the event the primary map was rejected.

Smith made clear his decision is based on evidence as presented to date, and a full trial will unfold before any final ruling on the full map will be handed down.