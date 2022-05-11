Eileen Higgins drops U.S. House bid to avoid ‘unnecessary’ Primary with Annette Taddeo

Less than a week into her candidacy for Congress, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins has decided to stay where she is for now and back a potential congressional run by state Sen. Annette Taddeo.

In a statement Wednesday, Higgins said she’d gotten word that Taddeo, a 2022 candidate for Florida Governor, will soon announce plans to instead challenge U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar in Florida’s 27th Congressional District.

Rather than run against Taddeo, Higgins said she’s stepping aside and will finish out the remainder of her Commission term.

“I am deeply honored to serve my community in elected office with a true focus on getting things done that give residents access to opportunity and improve their lives. This is why I was excited to announce a campaign for Congress because we need to fix the mess in Washington,” she said in a text shared by Democratic consultant Christian Ulvert, a former chair of Taddeo’s political committee.

“However, in the last day, I’ve heard that Sen. Annette Taddeo will run for Congressional District 27. Because I believe having a unified front is critical in taking this seat back, I have decided it’s best to continue my service on the Miami-Dade County Commission as we have many important issues to tackle. I intend to stand behind a strong leader like Sen. Taddeo rather than force an unnecessary Primary.”