Dan Daley raises more than $20K to defend his seat representing western Broward

Democratic Rep. Dan Daley had one of his best fundraising months this cycle, raising $20,316.

It’s the third time this cycle Daley’s monthly haul has topped $20,000.

Between his personal account and his political committee, Friends of Dan Daley, the ranking Democratic member of the State Legislative Redistricting Subcommittee has $34,112 to defend his seat against Republican challenger Jenna Leigh Hague to represent House District 96 in central-west Broward County.

The real estate business, from agents to management companies, represented the largest single sector contributing to Daley’s campaign. It accounted for $9,000 of his donations in April.

Those giving $1,000 in April were Centene Management, a health care company in St. Louis, Missouri; ChiroPac, an Oakland Park political committee; Stephanie Toothaker-Kemp, a Fort Lauderdale land development attorney; Ave Maria LLC, a real estate company based in Plantation; Big Bend LLC, a real estate company based in Riverview; Parkland LLC, a real estate company based in Parkland; Pompano LLC, a real estate company based in Plantation; Plantation LLC, a real estate company based in Plantation; Merick Lewin, a Davie real estate businessman; Michelle Lewin of Davie; One Positive Step, a political committee based in Plantation; Vanity Number Leasing, which leases IP addresses; and Liberty Mutual, an insurance company based in Dover, New Hampshire.

Notable names on his donor list giving $100 include Democratic Rep. Marie Woodson, Broward County School Board members Lori Alhadeff and Debra Hixon, Plantation City Commissioner Nick Sortal and Tamarac City Commissioner Marlon Bolton. Anthony Montalto, whose daughter died in the 2018 Parkland school shooting, gave Daley’s campaign $250. Broward County Property Appraiser Marty Kiar donated $25, as did Coconut Creek City Commissioner Becky Tooley.

On the expenditure side, Daley spent $13,122 in April, between his committee and his personal account. The Broward County Democratic Party got the biggest chunk: $6,000. Daley also spent $2,730 on his kickoff event at the Country Club of Coral Springs

Daley’s committee shipped $500 to both Democratic Rep. Allison Tant, representing House District 9 in Leon County, and Democratic Rep. Kristen Arrington, who represents House District 43 in Central Florida. He also sent $2,500 to Citizens for Principled Leadership, a political committee based in Tallahassee.

Hague, Daley’s challenger, raised $3,2125 in April and spent $1,838. She has $6,274 in cash on hand for her bid.

The state Elections Division page shows Daniel Foganholi filed to run in House District 97, but new maps put his home in HD 96. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to serve on the Broward County School Board, at which time he said he wasn’t sure whether he would continue running for the House. His April filing shows his personal account paid him back $750 he had loaned his campaign.

The campaigns were facing a deadline Tuesday to report all financial activity in April.

The decennial redistricting renumbered Daley’s district from 97 to 96. Its borders shifted south, extending to the Miami-Dade County line. It now hugs the Sawgrass Expressway, including parts of Coral Springs, Sunrise, Tamarac and the Everglades.

Daley won the HD 97 seat during a Special Election in February 2019. He then won his first full term unopposed in 2020.