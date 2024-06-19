June 19, 2024
‘Ideal candidate’: Latino Victory Fund backs Annette Taddeo for Miami-Dade Clerk and Comptroller

Ryan Nicol June 19, 2024

Annette Taddeo
'Latinos have always been a crucial part of our cultural tapestry in Miami-Dade, and I am running to represent our community by keeping my focus where it matters: the people.'

Former state Sen. Annette Taddeo is continuing to garner support for her run to be Miami-Dade’s next Clerk of the Court and Comptroller, with the Latino Victory Fund backing her candidacy.

The organization supports progressive Latino candidates running for office. Taddeo is the only Democratic candidate in the race.

“Annette’s journey from Colombia to the United States, her success as a small-business owner, and her historic tenure as the first Latina Democrat in the Florida Senate exemplify her resilience and dedication to public service,” said Sindy M. Benavides, Latino Victory Fund President and CEO.

“Her commitment to transparency, accountability, and protecting taxpayers’ dollars, coupled with her track record of fighting for Miami-Dade residents, make her the ideal candidate for the office of Clerk of the Court and Comptroller. Latino Victory is confident that Annette Taddeo will bring the same integrity and determination to this vital role, as she has demonstrated throughout her distinguished career.”

Taddeo is a former state Senator who represented parts of Miami-Dade County and previously served as Chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party. She ran for Congress in 2022 but lost in November to Republican U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar.

Taddeo is competing against Republican candidate Juan Alfonso Fernandez-Barquin, a former member of the Florida House. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Fernandez-Barquin to the post after the death of longtime Clerk Harvey Ruvin. Rubin Young has also qualified as a write-in candidate.

In a prepared statement, Taddeo said she was “truly honored” to receive support from the Latino Victory Fund, which came just days after the South Florida AFL-CIO endorsed her bid.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been driven by a passion to serve our community by fighting to improve our residents’ quality of life,” Taddeo said.

“As our next Clerk of Courts and Comptroller, I promise to continue this work with the same dedication and heart I’ve shown since I was elected as the first Latina Democrat in the Florida Senate. Latinos have always been a crucial part of our cultural tapestry in Miami-Dade, and I am running to represent our community by keeping my focus where it matters: the people.”

The General Election is Nov. 5.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected].

