Americans for Prosperity warns Floridians to avoid getting ripped off on hurricane supplies

With tropical disturbances already brewing in the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico this week, a consumer advocacy group is raising the alarm on the rising cost of hurricane season preparation material and supplies in Florida.

Americans for Prosperity-Florida (AFP-FL) notes the Sunshine State is one of the hardest hit states when it comes to inflationary costs since the COVID pandemic began in 2020. In 2019, the inflation rate was 2.3%, according to the Consumer Price Index. But that rate went on to spike at 9.8% in 2022, and inflation hasn’t returned to the levels before the pandemic.

This year’s hurricane season, which runs through Nov. 30, is already predicted to be a volatile one. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is projecting 17 to 25 named storms to develop in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico regions.

To help Florida residents grapple with getting the right supplies and hurricane prep material, AFP-FL will be holding a series of informational events across the state. One of the main purposes of the events is to help Floridians get affordable material and not get ripped off.

“In Florida, we never know what to expect during a storm season and stocking up on essential goods and supplies should not come at an unaffordable cost to hardworking families. Creating a more open regulatory market at the federal level will help fight inflation instead of fuel it,” said Skylar Zander, Director of AFP-FL.

In addition to helping Florida consumers get the best deals on hurricane supplies, Americans for Prosperity will also discuss rising insurance policy costs that continue to hammer property owners in the state. The economic uncertainty surrounding inflation on all fronts is the main point of the group’s public meetings.

“Our economic policies should be more predictable than storm season,” Zander said. “By reining in government’s out-of-control spending and red tape regulations, residents throughout Florida and the nation can experience relief from the inflated prices of gas, dry goods, water, batteries and more. It’s time Congress restores our economy to lift the burden off Floridians bracing for hurricanes.”