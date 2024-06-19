Brandy Alexander suspends HD 81 campaign, endorses Greg Folley

Lawyer and educator Brandy Alexander has suspended her campaign in House District 81 and endorsed former Caterpillar executive Greg Folley for the open seat.

“I can confidently say that Greg Folley is undoubtedly the best choice for the House District 81 seat,” Alexander said.

“He holds those qualities and skills necessary to excel in Tallahassee and is a proven leader. His impressive academic and professional accolades are strong indicators that he will serve as an invaluable asset to the Florida State Legislature, thereby improving the lives of all Floridians. It is important that we elect Greg Folley to the Florida State House of Representatives, as he shares our values and vision for the future but most importantly he has repeatedly shown his ability to achieve results.”

Alexander filed for the HD 81 race in March but withdrew on June 10, the first day of qualification week. She spent a little more than $1,000 for her run, relying on a dingle donor, Tim Rowe.

Folley now faces Moms for Liberty chapter leader Yvette Benarroch for the Republican nomination. The candidates are running to succeed state Rep. Bob Rommel, a Naples Republican who cannot seek another term because of term limits. Chuck Work is also running as a Democrat.

When U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds publicly backed Benarroch in November, Alexander slammed the move before entering the race herself.

Alexander is a former law school dean and law professor. She is a small-business owner and has served as provost and founder of a small private law school and is currently working to establish a charter school in Collier County.

Folley welcomed her support.

“I’m very grateful to Brandy Alexander for endorsing me in the race for State House District 81,” Folley said.

“We both see how the radical Left is tearing up our nation with their divisive and progressive rhetoric and have refused to sit back and watch. In order to keep our state the model of freedom it has become to the rest of the nation, we must continue to lead the fight against the insanity and elect tried-and-true conservative leaders who will defend our founding principles and represent the best interests of Floridians.”