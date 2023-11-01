Byron, Erika Donalds endorse Yvette Benarroch in HD 81

Moms For Liberty leader Yvonne Benarroch wants to bring her agenda to Tallahassee representing House District 81. Now, she boasts the endorsement of U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds and school choice advocate Erika Donalds.

“I am delighted and honored to have the support of Byron and Erika Donalds,” Benarroch said. “Byron and Erika Donalds are true conservatives who fight every day for our community. I will take that same fight to Tallahassee to stand up for my community and our conservative values.”

The support from the Donaldses, a political power couple in Collier County, provides a significant lift for Benarroch, a Marco Island Republican.

Byron Donalds previously represented Collier County in the state House before his 2020 election to Congress. He has since become one of the most prominent members of the Florida congressional delegation, and was a contender for Speaker of the House in a leadership shake-up earlier this month.

“The one thing I know about Yvette, and the reason I am honored to endorse her for State Representative for District 81, is because I know that win or lose, she’s not stopping,” he said.

“You have to make sure you send conservatives who are committed to the right things for this country, who are committed to making sure that the continuation of what has made Florida the best state in the Union continues. It’s not just sending somebody. It is sending your very, very best, and I have no doubts that the very, very best for District 81 is Yvette Benarroch.”

Erika Donalds also boasts significant clout in the region. The founder and CEO of Optima Ed, she previously served on the Collier County School Board and has been one of Florida’s most prominent school choice advocates for a decade. She now serves on the advisory board for Moms For Liberty, where Benarroch serves as Collier County Chair.

“I believe in Yvette so much. She gets things done. She’s loyal to our Party. But most of all, she values the things that we value,” Erika Donalds said.

“Her core principles are that of America First. It’s all about conservatism. It’s about doing the right thing. She is a virtuous woman. A virtuous American. She is a patriot and veteran. She is a Get It Done Girl, and how much better it will be when we have a Get It Done Girl in the state legislature getting things done for us on behalf of our community and our Constitution,”

Benarroch faces Marco Island City Council Chair Greg Folley in a Republican Primary. To date, only Republicans have filed for the race to succeed state Rep. Bob Rommel, a Naples Republican.

“I will fight for parental rights and school choice. I will fight to create good jobs, cut regulations, and lower insurance rates,” Benarroch said. “And I will always fight against illegal immigration. I am a mom, veteran, and small business owner. I see the challenges facing our community because I live them every day. I will always fight for you in Tallahassee.”