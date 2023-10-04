October 4, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Greg Folley passes $500K mark in open HD 81 race
Greg Folley.

Jacob OglesOctober 4, 20233min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Lincoln Project invades Donald Trump’s South Florida sanctuary: ‘You’re a loser’

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 10.4.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Oddsmakers: Michelle Obama is a better bet to become President than Ron DeSantis

Greg Folley~mv2
The Marco Island Republican wants to succeed state Rep. Bob Rommel.

A Marco Island Councilman has raised more than half a million dollars for his state House campaign.

Greg Folley, a Marco Island Republican, announced his official campaign in House District 81 has raised $398,600. On top of that, his political committee Friends of Greg Folley collected another $102,000.

Together, that puts his totals just north of $500,000.

“We are very proud of our financial support, and I want to thank our many donors,” Folley said. “But I am just as proud of our endorsements and grassroots support. Voters in every part of the district are supporting our campaign because they are frustrated with the Biden Administration and their direct attacks on American strength.”

Folley also stressed his support for former President Donald Trump’s agenda.

“The woke radicals in the White House spend their time pushing indictments against President Trump instead of securing the border, increasing inflation with reckless spending, and imposing onerous burdens on small businesses and working families with their Green New Deal,” Folley said.

“We are standing with conservatives to send Joe Biden into permanent retirement and make the Free State of Florida stronger than ever before.”

Details on his fundraising were not yet available through the state. Much of his financial support came during the first month after his announcement.

Folley filed in May for the open HD 81 seat held now by state Rep. Bob Rommel, a Naples Republican. Rommel cannot seek another term due to term limits. Folley faces Republican Gladyvette Benarroch, who filed in February for the seat.

The candidate was first appointed to the Marco Island City Council in 2020 and since won election to the seat. He was re-elected in November, and elected Council Chairman in December.

Rommel ran unopposed in 2022, the first time new district lines governed the HD 81 race. In November, nearly 71% of voters in the district supported Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s re-election and more than 71% supported re-elected Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousOddsmakers: Michelle Obama is a better bet to become President than Ron DeSantis

nextLast Call for 10.4.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories