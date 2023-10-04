Greg Folley passes $500K mark in open HD 81 race

A Marco Island Councilman has raised more than half a million dollars for his state House campaign.

Greg Folley, a Marco Island Republican, announced his official campaign in House District 81 has raised $398,600. On top of that, his political committee Friends of Greg Folley collected another $102,000.

Together, that puts his totals just north of $500,000.

“We are very proud of our financial support, and I want to thank our many donors,” Folley said. “But I am just as proud of our endorsements and grassroots support. Voters in every part of the district are supporting our campaign because they are frustrated with the Biden Administration and their direct attacks on American strength.”

Folley also stressed his support for former President Donald Trump’s agenda.

“The woke radicals in the White House spend their time pushing indictments against President Trump instead of securing the border, increasing inflation with reckless spending, and imposing onerous burdens on small businesses and working families with their Green New Deal,” Folley said.

“We are standing with conservatives to send Joe Biden into permanent retirement and make the Free State of Florida stronger than ever before.”

Details on his fundraising were not yet available through the state. Much of his financial support came during the first month after his announcement.

Folley filed in May for the open HD 81 seat held now by state Rep. Bob Rommel, a Naples Republican. Rommel cannot seek another term due to term limits. Folley faces Republican Gladyvette Benarroch, who filed in February for the seat.

The candidate was first appointed to the Marco Island City Council in 2020 and since won election to the seat. He was re-elected in November, and elected Council Chairman in December.

Rommel ran unopposed in 2022, the first time new district lines governed the HD 81 race. In November, nearly 71% of voters in the district supported Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s re-election and more than 71% supported re-elected Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.