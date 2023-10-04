October 4, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Oddsmakers: Michelle Obama is a better bet to become President than Ron DeSantis
In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama listens to female students at the Can Giuoc high school in Long An province, Vietnam. Seeking to unite Democrats, Joe Biden has raced to line up supporters ranging from progressive icon Bernie Sanders to former President Barack Obama, whose administration sometimes irked liberals. But the person with the most influence may be Michelle Obama. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh, File)

A.G. GancarskiOctober 4, 20233min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Lincoln Project invades Donald Trump’s South Florida sanctuary: ‘You’re a loser’

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 10.4.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Greg Folley passes $500K mark in open HD 81 race

1000 (7)
From First Lady to first female President? Bettors think that's more likely than the Governor winning it all.

Skepticism about Ron DeSantis’ chances of becoming the next American President abounds with oddsmakers.

That’s one take from the aggregation site Election Betting Odds, which has a former First Lady as a better bet than the Florida Governor.

DeSantis is seen as having a 3.5% chance of winning the presidency, behind a number of prominent names, but none more shocking than Democrat Michelle Obama, who is at 5.1% at the time of this writing on Wednesday afternoon.

Two other big-name Democrats are also seen as having more favorable odds, one of whom is a candidate, and one of whom is not.

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has a 4.2% chance of winning next November, even though he’s regarded as having just a 1% chance of securing the Democratic presidential nomination. With indications that Kennedy may run as an independent given an inability to get incumbent President Joe Biden to debate, bettors seem to be reconciling themselves to RFK making a wildcard play next fall.

A familiar DeSantis foil, Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, is also seen as more than twice as likely to win the White House than the Florida Governor.

Newsom, who is slated to debate DeSantis next month on Fox News, has a 7.3% chance of winning right now.

To put that in perspective, the only two people with a better chance to win are former President Donald Trump, who has a 33.9% chance of winning a second term next year, and President Joe Biden, with a 32.5% chance of winning re-election.

DeSantis is ahead of some other current and possible candidates, including former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who is accorded a 3.2% chance of becoming President. Vice President Kamala Harris has a 2.3% chance of winning, meanwhile.

Election Betting Odds aggregates from the following prediction and betting sites: Betfair, Smarkets, PredictIt and Polymarket.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida leaders don't see Matt Gaetz's quarrels in Washington causing trouble back home

nextGreg Folley passes $500K mark in open HD 81 race

One comment

  • Julia

    October 4, 2023 at 5:12 pm

    Earn money in USA, high scores from trusted resources. Work at your own pace. Regular Payments. Search in different job categories. Work anywhere on your computer, laptop or vs10 mobile phone. Update your profile at any time.
    .
    .
    Detail Here———————————->>> paymoney67.blogspot.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories