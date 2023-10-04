Oddsmakers: Michelle Obama is a better bet to become President than Ron DeSantis

Skepticism about Ron DeSantis’ chances of becoming the next American President abounds with oddsmakers.

That’s one take from the aggregation site Election Betting Odds, which has a former First Lady as a better bet than the Florida Governor.

DeSantis is seen as having a 3.5% chance of winning the presidency, behind a number of prominent names, but none more shocking than Democrat Michelle Obama, who is at 5.1% at the time of this writing on Wednesday afternoon.

Two other big-name Democrats are also seen as having more favorable odds, one of whom is a candidate, and one of whom is not.

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has a 4.2% chance of winning next November, even though he’s regarded as having just a 1% chance of securing the Democratic presidential nomination. With indications that Kennedy may run as an independent given an inability to get incumbent President Joe Biden to debate, bettors seem to be reconciling themselves to RFK making a wildcard play next fall.

A familiar DeSantis foil, Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, is also seen as more than twice as likely to win the White House than the Florida Governor.

Newsom, who is slated to debate DeSantis next month on Fox News, has a 7.3% chance of winning right now.

To put that in perspective, the only two people with a better chance to win are former President Donald Trump, who has a 33.9% chance of winning a second term next year, and President Joe Biden, with a 32.5% chance of winning re-election.

DeSantis is ahead of some other current and possible candidates, including former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who is accorded a 3.2% chance of becoming President. Vice President Kamala Harris has a 2.3% chance of winning, meanwhile.

Election Betting Odds aggregates from the following prediction and betting sites: Betfair, Smarkets, PredictIt and Polymarket.