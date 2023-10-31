Poll: Ron DeSantis most likely 2024 candidate to disappoint trick-or-treaters

Apparently, “fun size” is no fun for anyone anymore.

A new survey ranks Ron DeSantis dead last among active major presidential candidates when it comes to his likelihood of giving out real-deal candy bars to trick-or-treaters on Halloween.

The Echelon Insights poll of 1,029 registered voters, conducted between Oct. 23 and Oct. 26, reveals that just 3% of respondents see the Florida Governor as most likely to dole out full-size chocolate bars to the groups of children (and some adults) knocking on doors this evening.

DeSantis has made news for dietary comments to minors as a candidate, including seemingly chiding an Icee-slurping tyke for drinking a “lot of sugar.” It’s uncertain if his anti-Icee position factored into how respondents perceive him here.

Only former Vice President Mike Pence fared worse, with 2% saying he would confer the quality confections. Pence left the presidential race Saturday, announcing his decision at the Republican Jewish Coalition event in Las Vegas, so his performance is moot.

Other names struck voters as more generous than DeSantis and the departed, parsimonious Pence.

Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina Governor who has emerged as DeSantis’ chief rival as an alternative to Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP field, is seen by 5% of respondents as most likely to give out the good stuff.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who is competitive in some New Hampshire polls, performed marginally better here, with 7% seeing him as a soft touch.

President Joe Biden, known for his love of ice cream, is projected as a softie when it comes to Halloween candy drops as well, as 24% of respondents see him as most likely to go full size.

None of these names could match former President Trump, however. He is seen as the easiest mark to give away the big bars by 37% of respondents.

Echelon also asked which candidate would be most likely to dole out toothpaste, and in that metric, DeSantis was middle of the pack, with 8% of poll participants picking him as most likely to dole out dental health help.