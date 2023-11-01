Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.1.23

Good Wednesday morning.

Late, great and golden

Some of you may have been wondering where the Fall edition of INFLUENCE has been, and to you, I owe an apology.

This edition is overdue — it was slated to come out right after Summer — but as much as I’d love to blame the delay on a busy editorial calendar due to our Governor running for President, this one’s on me.

Many of our readers know, because I’m always inclined to share, that this year has been a rough one. In February, after losing more than 110 pounds over the preceding year, I suffered an injury and was taken, quite literally, out of the game. When you’ve accomplished that level of personal transformation, the process it took to get there becomes addictive. Simply put, without it, I was a bit lost.

It may be a case of TMI but losing my ability to maintain an active schedule of tennis and exercise and remain as physically mobile as I had recently become, well, it drained my creative juices.

But as is the case with everything, the show must go on, and the people highlighted in these pages deserve recognition, even if it’s been delayed.

This year’s Golden Rotunda honorees and others featured in this edition includes some intriguing choices. These individuals aren’t just the familiar faces pounding the halls of the Capitol; they are people who enjoyed a particularly noteworthy Session. They may not have brought home the biggest appropriations or scored the highest profile wins, but their stories fascinated the Fourth Floor and political observers.

And the edition is chock-full of must-read content for those involved or otherwise interested in The Process.

We took time to speak with Dave Aronberg, a South Florida staple whose story includes pre-U.S. Senate Bill Nelson, the botched 2000 Election, and a whole lot of insight.

We also tackle the headache that is Florida’s insurance climate with three questions for David Altmaier.

And for our readers in the political minority, we look at the road out of the wilderness for Democrats in a once-swing state, hoping to shade it back to purple.

So, while I am sorry that my recent gloom has delayed this edition, I’m proud of its contents, the political rock stars featured, and the staff who helped bring it all together.

I also look forward to getting back into my groove in January with the next round of Rising Stars, a much-anticipated look at the upcoming class of political insiders who grease the wheels of progress in the Sunshine State.

We hope you enjoy this issue and find it useful as we plow forward to yet another year, this one complete with a presidential contest that could have sweeping implications for Florida. Until then, enjoy the upcoming holiday season and the needed reprieve it so often brings to those of us operating in this chaotic world.

So, while you raid the leftover Halloween candy, please take a few moments and dive in here.

___

Don’t worry restaurateurs; Carol Dover isn’t going anywhere.

The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association on Tuesday shut down rumors that its longtime President and CEO was considering retirement.

“As she enters her 29th year as FRLA President and CEO, I’m proud to announce that Carol Dover has committed to further her tenure directing Florida’s premiere hospitality trade association,” said John Horne, FRLA Board Chair and CEO of Oysters Rock Hospitality.

“The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association is on the front lines daily fighting to protect, educate, and promote Florida’s hospitality industry, which demands the right leader running the ship. We look forward to Carol continuing her leadership for many years to come!”

Dover took the top spot at FRLA in 1995 after spending years building her credentials in The Process — the FSU hospitality alumna was a Deputy Chief of Staff under former Gov. Bob Martinez and at one point led the Hotels and Restaurants Division at DBPR.

Her tenure at FRLA was already successful before the pandemic, but when COVID-19 sideswiped one of the most important cogs in the state economy, she helped the 10,000-member association secure some much-needed wins, including cocktails-to-go.

____

Some may grouse about where Florida ranks in education or health care, but the Sunshine State does have some No. 1’s to brag about.

One of them is hospice care, and what better time to highlight it than on the first day of National Hospice and Palliative Care Month?

Florida’s hospice care is nationally recognized, owing its success to the innovative “competitive batching” system recently noted by Florida TaxWatch.

In this system, every Florida hospice provider adheres to strict service standards and undergoes regular evaluations. Those who don’t consistently deliver top-tier care risk losing their licenses.

Florida’s hospice care is also regulated by an incredibly competitive Certificate of Need model, which requires providers to meet stringent licensure criteria, ensuring that only those fully committed to delivering exceptional care can operate.

This approach has cultivated a culture of excellence, consistently ranking Florida among the absolute best in the nation with 100% statewide coverage, even in hard-to-reach rural areas.

Other large states simply can’t compete.

California and Texas struggle to provide quality hospice care due to a lack of regulation. Their hospice providers are also largely concentrated in major metros, which has resulted in exorbitant costs, widespread fraud, and inadequate or nonexistent coverage for rural areas.

— TOP STORY —

“3 expert shoemakers say Ron DeSantis is probably wearing height boosters” via Derek Guy for POLITICO — In the last few weeks, posts mocking DeSantis’ strangely shaped cowboy boots have racked up millions of views on Twitter and TikTok, with online sleuths trying to determine whether he’s wearing height-boosting insoles to pump himself up against a 6’3” primary front-runner with a penchant for nicknames who reportedly considered calling DeSantis “Tiny D.”

(If the 2001 Yale baseball team roster is to be believed, DeSantis stands at 5’11”.)

DeSantis has reason to worry: Over the last century or so, taller candidates have tended to have an advantage in General Elections — with the notable exceptions of former President Barack Obama, who is shorter than Mitt Romney, and President Joe Biden, who is shorter than Trump.

Three top experts in the field say the cowboy boot truthers might be onto something.

“I’ve dealt with these politicians many times,” says Zephan Parker, the bespoke bootmaker behind Houston’s popular Parker Boot Company, which, he says, has made height-increasing cowboy boots for a number of Texan politicians.

“I’ve helped them with their lifts. [DeSantis] is wearing lifts; there’s no doubt.”

For Parker, there are two giveaways. Traditional Western boots are typically built with an elevated heel, ranging from 1 1/2” to 1 7/8“. DeSantis’ boots have a traditional Western silhouette, but, to Parker, the heels appear shorter. When you stick inserts into cowboy boots, the combination of the height-increasing lifts and the heels can “turn them into five-inch stilettos,” Parker says. “That’s too much for the common man.”

The other giveaway, Parker says, is the boots’ tops (what most people would recognize as the shaft). Cowboy boots are made to fit snugly. But such a snug fit leaves little room for a wedge-shaped lift, so people who wear lifts often have to size up in width. This increases all the other measurements in tandem, including the circumference of the tops.

— ROUNDUP —

We wrapped Sunburn up early to trick or treat, but here are a few things:

“DeSantis camp faces ‘another PR disaster’ with Iowa poll’s release” via Marc Caputo of The Messenger — When Trump’s super PAC began a new $1 million ad campaign attacking DeSantis in Iowa, DeSantis’ campaign was quick to declare it good news. “Team Trump is now being forced to publicly admit that Ron DeSantis is climbing in Iowa,” the campaign said. On Monday, that talking point took a major hit with the release of the widely respected Iowa Poll, which showed DeSantis losing 3 percentage points in two months. That put DeSantis at an anemic 16%, tied with Nikki Haley, who jumped 10 points. Trump, meanwhile, gained a marginal 1 point and has 43% support overall, little threatened by either.

“DeSantis says latest Iowa poll gives him a ‘path’ to win” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is offering a counternarrative to new Iowa polling that shows him mired in a second-place tie with Nikki Haley in the pivotal Iowa caucuses. DeSantis says he is focusing on the positives in the survey data, which showed Haley tied with him at 16%, 27 points behind Trump. “It did say that I have the highest favorability and the highest percentage of Iowans that are considering voting for me, and I clearly have a path to win the caucus. I don’t think anyone else other than me or Trump has that path based on the underlying data,” DeSantis said. The Governor’s read of those data points is accurate. A total of 52% of participants in the poll said DeSantis was their “second choice” or that they were “actively considering” the Governor. DeSantis is also at 69% favorability, the highest of the candidates.

“Nikki Haley doubles slumping DeSantis in South Carolina poll” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A new poll from the Palmetto State finds DeSantis in a distant third place in the pivotal early Primary state. A survey shows DeSantis with just 11% support, far behind Trump (53%) and Haley (22%). While the good news is that other candidates are in single digits, this survey is the latest to show that the DeSantis campaign is stumbling in a state framed as pivotal to his Presidential hopes. More than 3 in 5 respondents say they are definite about their choices, meaning that to the best of their knowledge, these voters are locked in on candidates months before Palmetto State Republicans cast ballots.

“DeSantis warns against ‘blunder’ into Middle Eastern war” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis continues to express doubts about American military involvement in the Middle East and is calling on Biden to explain why 1,200 troops are in the region and what the strategy for deployment is going forward. “We don’t want to plan a blunder into another Middle Eastern war,” DeSantis said. The Governor, who served in the region as a member of the military, speaks from personal experience. He noted that the global war on terror deployment was “a situation where the mission was murky.” “We didn’t end up achieving a clear-cut victory. It’s a sticky part of the world. So, I think you’ve got to be very, very careful,” DeSantis said, going on to warn against “American troops that people could just take potshots at” being positioned in the region without backup.

“DeSantis again likens U.S. troops in Middle East to ‘sitting ducks’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is questioning Biden’s troop deployments to the Middle East. And while he won’t say whether there should be more troops or a total withdrawal, he says forces that are there are “sitting ducks.” DeSantis said he is concerned about “what Biden’s doing with our troops that are in the Middle East.” “We’ve got troops in Syria and Iraq. It’s not clear what their mission is. They’re there in insufficient numbers to probably make a huge impact, but they’re there in sufficient numbers to be an inviting target. And Iran has lobbed attacks on our troops,” DeSantis said. Describing retaliatory strikes against buildings in Syria used by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as “a weak response,” DeSantis said Biden was “inviting more attacks against our troops.”

“As scrutiny mounts, DeSantis’ Disney district cancels no-bid 911 contract” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis’ Disney oversight district revealed Tuesday it had canceled a contract with a politically connected telecommunications entrepreneur’s company as scrutiny mounted over its decision not to open the project to competitive bids. Earlier this month, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District authorized a $242,500 no-bid contract with Figgers Communication to help update its 911 network. That company’s founder, Freddie Figgers, briefly served with Disney district administrator Glen Gilzean on the Florida Commission on Ethics. Both were appointed to the ethics board by DeSantis.

“Matt Gaetz welcomed by hometown crowd weeks after booting House Speaker from office” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Gaetz spent most of October hearing boos from both sides of the aisle. But the Fort Walton Beach Republican was met with cheers at a campaign rally in Navarre. The fourth-term Congressman welcomed a crowd of about 550 people, who heard from Gaetz and his father, former Florida Senate President and current state Senate candidate Don Gaetz. At the event, Gaetz said the support in Florida’s 1st Congressional District not only keeps his seat safe but inspires him to fight. “In those tough moments in Washington, I could barely keep a food tester employed. I had three die on me last week,” he joked.

“Rick Baker backs Ed Montanari in HD 60 race” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Baker is endorsing St. Pete City Council member Montanari in the House District 60 race. Both Republicans with experience in City government, Baker’s tenure at City Hall predates Montanari’s, but they’re aligned in political circles. Montanari is running for the St. Pete-based House district in hopes of unseating incumbent Democrat Lindsay Cross. Baker noted Montanari’s collegial nature in his endorsement and made reference to his own vision of a “Seamless City,” which is the name of a book Baker authored. “Ed Montanari is the proven leader we need representing us in Tallahassee,” Baker said. “Ed understands that you have to build a consensus to truly have a Seamless City that is affordable and safe for everyone.”

Byron and Erika Donalds back Yvette Benarroch for HD 81 — House candidate Benarroch kicked off her campaign with endorsements from one of the brightest rising stars in GOP politics: U.S. Rep. Donalds. The Southwest Florida congressman who garnered a fair number of House Speaker votes said Benarroch, a Marco Island Republican, is a conservative who is “committed to the right things for this country” and “committed to making sure that the continuation of what has made Florida the best state in the Union continues.” Donalds’ wife, Erika, a well-known school choice advocate, offered her endorsement as well. “I believe in Yvette so much. She gets things done. She’s loyal to our party. But most of all, she values the things that we value,” she said, adding that Benarroch is a “Get It Done Girl.” Benarroch faces Greg Folley in the Republican Primary for HD 81, a markedly GOP district covering part of Collier County.

“Florida lawmakers have filed 16 gun-related bills. Most face long odds.” via the News Service of Florida — Amid mass shootings in Maine and Ybor City, Florida Democrats filed bills last week that seek to expand rules regarding the storage of firearms and discharging guns in residential areas. The proposals bring to 16 the number of gun-related measures so far submitted for the 2024 Legislative Session that begins Jan. 9, but it’s unlikely the bills will gain traction. Democrats, outstripped by Republicans in both the House and Senate, have filed all but three of the bills. Two of the measures were filed following a mass shooting on Wednesday in Lewiston, Maine, where 18 people were killed and 13 other people were injured by a National Guard reservist who later took his own life, according to law enforcement officials.

“Florida bill proposes court-appointed advocates for neglected dogs, cats” via the News Service of Florida — Abused and neglected pets could get court-appointed representation under a measure filed for the 2024 Legislative Session. The proposal by Fleming Island Republican Sen. Jennifer Bradley, St. Petersburg Democratic Rep. Lindsay Cross, and Seminole Republican Rep. Berny Jacques, would authorize a volunteer attorney, certified emeritus attorney, or certified legal intern to be designated to act as an advocate in criminal cases of neglect or abuse involving a dog or cat. The appointment would be like the court designation of a guardian ad litem involving children in court cases. “These advocates will ensure an informed process and, especially in cases of hoarding, provide helpful resources for the judicial process,” Bradley said in a news release.

“He was their chosen interim leader. Then Pembroke Park looked up his past.” via Lisa J. Huriash of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Pembroke Park’s next interim town leader is likely to be let go before he even starts work after drawing some attention over being fired or resigning from past jobs. Darryl LeTroy “Troy” Bell, of Pompano Beach, had been chosen in September to become the Interim Manager for a town that has faced turnover, with numerous staffers resigning in recent years amid political arguments and acrimony. His $160,000 six-month contract, which included benefits such as a $500 monthly car allowance and 100% health, vision and dental insurance, was supposed to begin in December. But after he already was chosen, people in the town started searching Google for information about him and shared it with leaders.

“Palm Beach County and Florida support Israel with an additional $255M investment” via Abigail Hasebroock of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Palm Beach County officials are further expressing support for Israel by making an additional $135 million investment in the country, leading to a total of $160 million worth of bonds in the county since the Israel-Hamas war began earlier this month. The county’s purchase is the single-largest purchase in the history of Israel bonds. The announcement was made at Congregation Torah Ohr in Century Village in West Boca by Joseph Abruzzo, the county’s Circuit Court Clerk and Comptroller, the office managing the county’s investments. Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis also announced in a statement the state treasury will invest an additional $120 million in Israel bonds, bringing Florida’s total Israel bond investment to $200 million.

“Miami Beach has a traffic problem. Are boats and trains options to make it better?” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — During his State of the City address earlier this year, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber stood in front of a screen that read simply: “Traffic is Bad.” It was a blunt acknowledgment of one of the most pressing issues facing the 7.5-mile-long barrier island, where most residents use cars, public transit options are limited, and traffic gridlock often becomes a nightmare at rush hour and during peak tourist periods. Officials from the city, county, state and federal governments convened at the Miami Beach Convention Center to talk about the problem and possible solutions, in a meeting Gelber and City Commissioner Steven Meiner, a candidate to succeed the term-limited Gelber as Mayor, had long pushed for.

“Florida Senator trying to start insurance company after making it harder to sue them” via Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — A Sarasota Senator who voted to make it harder to sue property insurance companies is now trying to start his own insurer, but Sen. Joe Gruters says there’s no conflict of interest between his role in the Legislature and business interests. “At the end of the day I don’t think it’s a conflict; I think I’m trying to help solve a problem,” Gruters said. “The bottom line is you need people to come into the market and put new capital in play.” Gruters is trying to raise up to $55 million to start a new company called Village Protection Insurance. He has solicited fellow lawmakers to sign on as investors and shared a prospectus touting big investment returns.

“Coral Gables says expansion won’t doom trailer park, but annexation anxiety persists” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — Coral Gables cleared a significant hurdle this month in its yearslong pursuit of Little Gables, reviving anxiety over the fate of a neighborhood trailer park that is home to dozens of low-income residents — mostly seniors — who fear being priced out of Miami-Dade County amid the region’s housing squeeze. “We don’t have anywhere else to go,” said Danny Perez, 31, who moved this year into his mom’s home at the Gables Trailer Park with his wife and two young children after losing his construction job. In early October, the city of Coral Gables announced that it secured enough petition signatures from registered voters in Little Gables to formally pursue annexation of the 205-acre enclave.t.

“Marco Shores apartment developer wants to build more units; neighbors want landscaping” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — Mainsail Apartments in Marco Shores is growing — and some residents are concerned. The apartments opened in 2022 with 100 units in the area 3 miles north of Marco Island. The developer says those apartments are more than 99% occupied and wants to build 90 more on the lot next door. Neighbors in condos that line the road near the JW Marriott-owned Hammock Bay Golf & Country Club aren’t thrilled about the apartments but, expecting them to be approved, want the developer to plant palm trees and landscape Mainsail Drive or hand over some land for a park.

“Traffic delays coming to Anna Maria Island as water main repairs resume. What to know” via Michael Moore Jr. of the Bradenton Herald — The final phase of repairs along the Manatee Avenue Bridge that were originally set to finish in September will resume for one day this week. As a result, drivers to and from Anna Maria Island can expect traffic delays in the Bradenton area on Wednesday. Work to install permanent pipe supports for a water main along the Manatee Avenue Bridge over Anna Maria Sound will require periodic lane closures and periods of one-way traffic on Wednesday, according to a release. The one-day closure is expected to be active between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The repairs were delayed in September due to a delay in acquiring key construction materials, the Bradenton Herald previously reported.

“Man arrested in Parkland sexual battery was released from prison in March after 30 years” via Angie DiMichele of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The man who was arrested after allegedly breaking into a Parkland woman’s home and sexually assaulting her is a career criminal offender for whom a prosecutor had sought a life sentence decades ago, records say. Antonio Doll, 54, was released from prison in March and placed on probation after serving a 30-year sentence for an armed burglary and aggravated assault with a weapon in 1991, Florida Department of Corrections inmate records show. His probation is scheduled to end in 2031. Doll was 24 years old with a criminal history in 1992 when he was sentenced as a habitual violent felony offender, according to a transcript of his sentencing hearing the South Florida Sun-Sentinel obtained through a public records request.

“Bank robbery in Fort Myers locks down Riverdale High School after morning power outage” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Fort Myers News-Press — The school day got off to a rough start at Riverdale High School as a power outage crippled normal operations and a nearby bank robbery put the school on lockdown. The Lee County high school dealt with the challenges with 20 minutes to spare between both. An armed robbery around 9:30 a.m. at Truist, 14490 Palm Beach Blvd., in Fort Myers, launched a search for the suspect and placed the school on lockout. The bank is about 2 miles from the school. The robber, wearing a black baseball hat, sunglasses and a denim jacket, wielded a firearm and witnesses said he fired once, but didn’t strike anyone.

“Disney: Monorail evacuated near Epcot after flat tire” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Walt Disney World visitors were evacuated from the monorail between Epcot and the resort’s Transportation and Ticket Center. “This morning, the monorail experienced a flat tire near the Epcot parking lot toll plaza. No guests or cast members have reported injuries, and all passengers were safely evacuated,” according to an official Disney statement distributed to the media. Photographs posted online show emergency vehicles and workers positioned beneath the rail and the halted yellow-striped train that was en route to Epcot. An evacuated passenger told Fox 35 News that he had smelled burning rubber, heard a loud bang and saw a flash of light before the monorail stalled.

“Matanzas High School Choir students to perform in New York City’s Carnegie Hall” via Mary Ellen Ritter of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — The Matanzas High School Choir will soon set foot on the same stage that has hosted legendary artists such as Billie Holiday, Judy Garland and the Beatles. Director Jens Oliva will take 16 students and one performing adult to sing at Carnegie Hall in New York City during an extended weekend trip this winter. Upon learning the news from Oliva at the end of last school year, Matanzas senior Alexa Wingfield was surprised. “I’ve never heard of Carnegie Hall, actually,” the 17-year-old said. “And when I told my mom, she started freaking out.”

— TOP OPINION —

“DeSantis and lawmakers abandoned Florida homeowners — and now we’re fighting back” via Fabiola Santiago of the Miami Herald — Is doling out the cash for outrageous premiums worth it anymore? Is the rising cost of a barely adequate home insurance policy worth the price when deductibles are so high that I may never use the benefit?

Then, there’s the ultimate, long-range examination: Will we be able to keep our homes after retirement — like our parents’ generation did — or will home insurance costs, coupled with other rising expenses, drive us out of Florida?

DeSantis and the Florida Legislature abandoned homeowners when they had the chance — and the healthy surplus in state coffers — last Legislative Session. They could’ve capped rate increases, and we at least would be holding steady. They could have assisted homeowners in distress, but instead blew millions on misguided immigration initiatives.

The bills they entertained only beefed-up insurance companies, keeping us from challenging them when they don’t pay up claims as they should. Lawmakers blamed the crisis on lawsuits when evidence of that was thin.

If enough of us leave the market, maybe insurers will sweat a little. Yet, we must ask: Will the stress during hurricane season be worth it?

The theory is that saving the premium could build a home emergency fund over time.

Maybe it’s time to join the caravan out of Floriduh.

