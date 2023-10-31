Ron DeSantis warns against ‘blunder’ into Middle Eastern war

Ron DeSantis continues to express doubts about American military involvement in the Middle East, and is calling on President Joe Biden to explain why 1,200 troops are in the region, and what the strategy for deployment is going forward.

“We don’t want to plan a blunder into another Middle Eastern war,” DeSantis said on Fox News’ Your World with Neil Cavuto.

The Governor, who served in the region as a member of the military, speaks from personal experience.

He noted that the global war on terror deployment was “a situation where the mission was murky.”

“We didn’t end up achieving a clear-cut victory. It’s a sticky part of the world. So I think you’ve got to be very, very careful,” DeSantis said, going on to warn against “American troops that people could just take pot shots at” being positioned in the region without backup.

DeSantis said the President “owes the American people an explanation of why those troops are there and what they’re actually doing.”

“He doesn’t seem to have much of a strategy with any of that,” the Governor noted.

In his view, policymakers “have to be careful” as they “don’t want to do anything that’s going to needlessly escalate the situation.”

“Biden has not articulated their mission being there,” DeSantis went on to say, returning to the troops in the region, urging the “Commander-in-Chief” to articulate “what’s the benefit of their being there versus what’s the risk of them being there.”

DeSantis sounded dovish notes yet again in the interview, expressing concern that the war expanding is “obviously a risk.”

“I don’t know that that’s in our interest to want to get involved in that,” he said.

The Governor has noted repeatedly that the current deployment of American troops makes them “sitting ducks” and that the United States should be “careful” about getting embroiled in a war in the region, and these comments are consistent with that position.