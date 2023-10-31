‘Borderline psychotic’: Donald Trump campaign skewers Ron DeSantis for ‘Bootgate’

Ron DeSantis has stepped in it with his distinctive choice in footwear, according to the Donald Trump campaign.

In the wake of an interview where the Governor rebutted recurrent claims that he is wearing so-called hidden heels in his boots to boost his height, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign is savaging the Florida Governor for what he sees as dishonesty that is “borderline psychotic.”

“When asked directly about why his boots look like stilts, DeSanctus offered up the implausible explanation that he just wears off-the-rack Lucchese boots, doing major brand damage to a great American footwear company,” snarked Steven Cheung.

Cheung also argued that the Governor may be exaggerating his height, which DeSantis said Monday was 1 inch shy of 6-feet tall.

“In another moment of insanity, Ron offered up the laughable claim that he’s 5’11. Instead of telling the truth and just being comfortable in his own skin, he resorts to borderline psychotic behavior by lying to the American people. Is that what this country wants in a President?”

On Monday, DeSantis told PBT Podcast listeners that he’s wearing “standard off the rack Lucchese” boots, when the host pressed him on why his boots seem oversized for his feet.

Asked why he simply doesn’t wear dress shoes or tennis shoes, the Governor said he does in fact “wear tennis shoes when (working) out.”

The host offered him a pair of Ferragamos, presumably without extra height, and DeSantis noted that he can’t accept gifts.

Former President Trump has mocked the height-helper footwear on Truth Social, and a former staffer reportedly blamed the First Lady for his ballyhooed boots, saying she bought him those “dumb@$$ cowboy boots because she thought it was part of the image.”

The Advocate summed up the optics problem, saying “people have been calling out the way the toes of the presidential hopeful’s shoes frequently seem to curl up, which doesn’t really make much sense if there’s actually a human foot residing in that portion of the shoe.”

DeSantis has branched out into other boots as well, including some kicks fashioned from alligator hide that he has worn in recent days. He’s told people that they helped him navigate the treacherous waters of the sports rivalry between the University of Florida and Florida State University.

“These are authentic Florida Gator boots. Now, the good thing about these is that Florida Gator fans love it because it’s the Gators. But, you know, Seminole fans also like it because someone had to kill a Gator to make those boots,” DeSantis said Friday in Washington, D.C. “So that’s the only way I found to be able to please both sides.”