October 27, 2023
Ron DeSantis jokes about how someone had to ‘kill a Gator’ for his boots
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/7/23-Gov. Ron DeSantis prepares to give the State of the State address during the opening day of the 2023 Florida Legislative Session, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. Gancarski

FLAPOL030723CH001
'So that's the only way I found to be able to please both sides.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ iconic boots are by far the most talked about footwear of the 2024 presidential campaign, and in Washington, D.C., he explained why he wears them.

As he told the Heritage Foundation, the boots delight fans of both the Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles, albeit for different reasons.

“In Florida we have some rivalries with college football,” explained DeSantis, a graduate of Yale University and Harvard Law School.

“So these are authentic Florida Gator boots. Now, the good thing about these is that Florida Gator fans love it because it’s the Gators. But, you know, Seminole fans also like it because someone had to kill a Gator to make those boots,” DeSantis said. “So that’s the only way I found to be able to please both sides.”

Pleasing both sides hasn’t necessarily been a priority, given the Governor’s candid comments about how Florida high school players end up going to college in other states.

In comments elsewhere, DeSantis suggested that he was nettled that both in-state programs have been losing blue chip recruits to other schools.

“I realized this my first year as Governor. I asked my staff to give me letters of congratulations for all Florida’s high school blue-chip football recruits because we’ve got great high school football in Florida. And I’m signing these letters and it’s like, ‘Dear Michael, congratulations on going to the University of Georgia. Congratulations on going to Alabama.’ And I’m like, why congratulate them for leaving our state?” DeSantis said in Georgia earlier this year. “That didn’t used to be what it was.”

DeSantis then offered a prediction applicable to Saturday’s big game in Jacksonville, which he won’t be attending given that he has a political speech in Las Vegas that presents a time conflict.

“So, anyways, Florida-Georgia game, you know, let’s just say I’m going to be, you know, cheering as the Governor, but I am not going to be putting any money on the Gators this year,” DeSantis added.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

8 comments

  • rbruce

    October 27, 2023 at 10:53 am

    The HORROR!

    Reply

  • Suze

    October 27, 2023 at 11:28 am

    Nice disrespect once again!

    Reply

  • Earl Pitts "America's BIG VOICE on The Right" American

    October 27, 2023 at 11:40 am

    Good mornting America,
    Latest polling indicates 96.5% of everybody loves Ron’s Gator Boots and want some of their own.
    That leaves a mere 3.5% who dont like his boots and we did a deep dive into exactly who those few weirdos in the 3.5% may be.
    Ladies and Gentelmen, believe it or dont, that 3.5% was made up of 100% Dook 4 Brains Lefties who have no intention of voting for Desantis.
    BOTTOM LINE:
    Those Gator Boots Are Totally Gonna Get Ronald and The Lovely Casey into The White House.
    EPA

    Reply

  • Michael K

    October 27, 2023 at 12:32 pm

    The real joke is the six-inch high heels that Rhonda wears in a failed attempt to elevate his stature.

    Reply

    • Earl Pitts "America's BIG VOICE on The Right" American

      October 27, 2023 at 1:05 pm

      Good afternoon Mike,
      Just a quick reminder short jokes, fat jokes, racial slurs, and homer-testical jokes are not funny.
      Thank uou Mike,
      Earl Pitts American

      Reply

  • Marvin M.

    October 27, 2023 at 2:40 pm

    And with this report I continue to worry about the DeSantis children.
    Kids learn a lot by having a pet – do they have a pet? I’ve seen no reports that they do.
    Also, kids learn a lot about how to treat people by how their parents treat people. Or animals.
    What are their kids learning by this? Yikes.

    Reply

  • Julia

    October 27, 2023 at 3:06 pm

    Reply

  • TJC

    October 27, 2023 at 3:11 pm

    “And I’m like, why congratulate them for leaving our state?” DeSantis said.

    It doesn’t help that we have a racist, anti-LGBTQ+ Governor who treats Florida’s adult college students as if they are children — restricting what they can be taught and just this week declaring they have no First Amendment right to voice their opinions on the Israel-Gaza war unless it matches his opinion — so he’d better get used to them leaving the state.

    Reply

