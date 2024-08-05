August 5, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida City Commission endorses ‘incredible advocate’ Annette Taddeo for Miami-Dade Clerk

Jesse SchecknerAugust 5, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSt. Pete

St. Pete Chamber of Commerce to host ‘meet the candidates’ forum

HeadlinesInfluence

Jeannette Nunez claims business victory after securing French aerospace manufacturing facility for Florida

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Kristen Arrington top fundraiser in SD 25, but now lags Carmen Torres, Alan Grayson in cash

Annette Taddeo
‘She is an accessible, committed, and honest leader.’

Every member of the Florida City Commission is backing former Sen. Annette Taddeo’s bid for Miami-Dade County Clerk and Comptroller, her campaign said.

Taddeo’s campaign announced endorsements from Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace, Vice Mayor Sharon Butler, and Commissioners Eugene Berry, James Gold and Walter Thompson.

In a statement, Wallace said he has “no doubt that (Florida City) residents will be well-served” with Taddeo in charge of managing the county’s information management and financial administration services.

“Annette Taddeo has been an incredible advocate for Miami-Dade residents for years, always fighting for our interests and ensuring our voices are heard,” he said.

“She is an accessible, committed, and honest leader, and I’m proud to endorse her for Miami-Dade Clerk of Court and Comptroller.”

The nods from Florida City’s elected officials add to others from the South Florida AFL-CIO, Ruth’s List Florida, SEIU Florida, SEIU 32BJ, SEIU Local 1991, Latino Victory Fund and SAVE Action PAC.

“I’m honored to have earned the endorsements of these dedicated public servants who do incredible work for the residents of Florida City,” she said in a statement.

“This election all comes down to one thing: serving the needs of the people of Miami-Dade. Throughout my career, I’ve been proud to put our residents first — working hard to solve problems and innovate for a better quality of life for everyone in our community. That’s what I believe and that’s how I will lead as Miami-Dade Clerk of the Court and Comptroller.”

Taddeo, a former Chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party who served in the Senate from 2017 to 2022, is running to unseat former Republican Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin, whom Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Clerk last year.

No-party candidate Rubin Young has also qualified to run as a write-in candidate.

The General Election is on Nov. 5.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSouth Florida home sales drop again for July

nextHurricane Debby makes landfall near Steinhatchee as Category 1 storm and threatens catastrophic flooding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories