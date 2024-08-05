Florida City Commission endorses ‘incredible advocate’ Annette Taddeo for Miami-Dade Clerk

Every member of the Florida City Commission is backing former Sen. Annette Taddeo’s bid for Miami-Dade County Clerk and Comptroller, her campaign said.

Taddeo’s campaign announced endorsements from Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace, Vice Mayor Sharon Butler, and Commissioners Eugene Berry, James Gold and Walter Thompson.

In a statement, Wallace said he has “no doubt that (Florida City) residents will be well-served” with Taddeo in charge of managing the county’s information management and financial administration services.

“Annette Taddeo has been an incredible advocate for Miami-Dade residents for years, always fighting for our interests and ensuring our voices are heard,” he said.

“She is an accessible, committed, and honest leader, and I’m proud to endorse her for Miami-Dade Clerk of Court and Comptroller.”

The nods from Florida City’s elected officials add to others from the South Florida AFL-CIO, Ruth’s List Florida, SEIU Florida, SEIU 32BJ, SEIU Local 1991, Latino Victory Fund and SAVE Action PAC.

“I’m honored to have earned the endorsements of these dedicated public servants who do incredible work for the residents of Florida City,” she said in a statement.

“This election all comes down to one thing: serving the needs of the people of Miami-Dade. Throughout my career, I’ve been proud to put our residents first — working hard to solve problems and innovate for a better quality of life for everyone in our community. That’s what I believe and that’s how I will lead as Miami-Dade Clerk of the Court and Comptroller.”

Taddeo, a former Chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party who served in the Senate from 2017 to 2022, is running to unseat former Republican Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin, whom Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Clerk last year.

No-party candidate Rubin Young has also qualified to run as a write-in candidate.

The General Election is on Nov. 5.