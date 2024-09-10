September 10, 2024
Maxwell Frost blasts JD Vance, Republicans for pet-eating smear of Haitian immigrants

Jacob Ogles

221209175330-maxwell-frost-file-120922
'JD Vance and GOP leaders' racially motivated attacks against Haitian people are disgusting, bigoted, and based on flat-out lies.'

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost blasted Republicans for unsubstantiated attacks alleging that Haitian immigrants are eating people’s cats.

“I am deeply proud to represent one of the largest Haitian communities across the United States in my hometown of Central Florida,” the Orlando Democrat said. “Haitian Americans and folks of Haitian descent are our neighbors, family, friends, loved ones, and valued members of our communities. JD Vance and GOP leaders’ racially motivated attacks against Haitian people are disgusting, bigoted, and based on flat-out lies.”

While the statement included no direct reference to feline consumption, the Florida Congressman issued his remarks after Vance, an Ohio U.S. Senator and the Republican vice presidential nominee, spread an unsubstantiated rumor online that immigrants pose a threat to pets.

“Months ago, I raised the issue of Haitian illegal immigrants draining social services and generally causing chaos all over Springfield, Ohio,” Vance posted on X. “Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who should not be in this country. Where is our border czar?”

There’s no evidence of pet-snatching by Haitian immigrants, many of whom have come to the U.S. fleeing gang violence that has destabilized the island nation’s government. Springfield officials have released statements reiterating that they have not received any reports of pets being stolen and consumed by migrants.

Of note, 49% of all Haitians in the U.S. reside in Florida, according to the Migration Policy Institute, with another 19% living in New York. The Institute reports no significant concentration of Haitians in Ohio.

Vance’s remarks already stoked anger among South Florida lawmakers representing heavily Haitian constituencies.

Frost, who is half-Cuban, expressed similar outrage.

“That top Republican leaders in Congress and across the nation would bolster these lies online and attempt to frighten the American public to gain votes in the upcoming presidential election is disgusting — and proves that Republicans don’t give a damn about communities of color, they want to villainize us,” Frost said.

“Haitian migrants and Haitian Americans deserve leaders who will see them as human beings and will fight for them, not leaders who will cast them out when it benefits them.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

