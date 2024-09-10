Maxwell Frost blasts JD Vance, Republicans for pet-eating smear of Haitian immigrants

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost blasted Republicans for unsubstantiated attacks alleging that Haitian immigrants are eating people’s cats.

“I am deeply proud to represent one of the largest Haitian communities across the United States in my hometown of Central Florida,” the Orlando Democrat said. “Haitian Americans and folks of Haitian descent are our neighbors, family, friends, loved ones, and valued members of our communities. JD Vance and GOP leaders’ racially motivated attacks against Haitian people are disgusting, bigoted, and based on flat-out lies.”

While the statement included no direct reference to feline consumption, the Florida Congressman issued his remarks after Vance, an Ohio U.S. Senator and the Republican vice presidential nominee, spread an unsubstantiated rumor online that immigrants pose a threat to pets.

“Months ago, I raised the issue of Haitian illegal immigrants draining social services and generally causing chaos all over Springfield, Ohio,” Vance posted on X. “Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who should not be in this country. Where is our border czar?”

There’s no evidence of pet-snatching by Haitian immigrants, many of whom have come to the U.S. fleeing gang violence that has destabilized the island nation’s government. Springfield officials have released statements reiterating that they have not received any reports of pets being stolen and consumed by migrants.

Of note, 49% of all Haitians in the U.S. reside in Florida, according to the Migration Policy Institute, with another 19% living in New York. The Institute reports no significant concentration of Haitians in Ohio.

Vance’s remarks already stoked anger among South Florida lawmakers representing heavily Haitian constituencies.

Frost, who is half-Cuban, expressed similar outrage.

“That top Republican leaders in Congress and across the nation would bolster these lies online and attempt to frighten the American public to gain votes in the upcoming presidential election is disgusting — and proves that Republicans don’t give a damn about communities of color, they want to villainize us,” Frost said.

“Haitian migrants and Haitian Americans deserve leaders who will see them as human beings and will fight for them, not leaders who will cast them out when it benefits them.”