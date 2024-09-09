Haitian leaders in South Florida blast JD Vance for ‘vile and false’ accusations of pet-eating

Republican Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance is making headlines again, this time for spreading an unsubstantiated rumor that Haitian migrants are stealing and eating pets in Ohio.

Yes, you read that right.

Now Haitian leaders in South Florida are taking Vance to task.

Hollywood Democratic Rep. Marie Woodson said that Vance’s comments appalled her, she is taking the proverbial high road.

“While Vance seeks power in desperation, as a Haitian-American serving the people of House District 105 and the State of Florida, I choose to rise above,” she told Florida Politics by text.

“Let’s focus on electing a credible, qualified, and humane President for the United States. We must reject the hatred, division, racism, and lies that Vance and some others promote. Is this truly the leader some people want? We need leaders who can unite us and move the country forward. Our resilience as Haitian-Americans will be shown when we vote for Harris/Walz on Nov. 5.”

Coral Springs Commissioner Nancy Metayer Bowen, whom Kamala Harris’ campaign tapped last month to lead her Caribbean American voter push, called Vance’s comments a “disgusting and unfounded attack on a community that has made tremendous contributions to this country.”

“This kind of rhetoric does nothing but spread fear, misinformation, and hate,” she said in a statement.

“As a proud daughter of Haitian immigrants, I know firsthand the values, resilience, and cultural richness that Haitians bring to our nation. To see such an unfounded narrative being pushed by an elected official is not only disheartening but an insult to all immigrant communities.”

Linda Joseph, Chair of the Haitian-led Ayisyen Pou Harris grassroots initiative that recently opened a new North Miami campaign office, offered similarly stern sentiments.

“How dare JD Vance spread such vile and false accusations about our community,” she said in a statement.

“These words are not only offensive but demonstrate a profound ignorance of who we are as a people. Haitian immigrants are proud, hardworking individuals who enrich the American experience with our culture, values, and contributions. We will not allow anyone, especially a sitting U.S. Senator, to tarnish our image with such reprehensible lies.”

On Monday, Donald Trump’s presidential campaign promoted the false claim that Haitian immigrants in the Ohio municipality of Springfield have been abducting and eating their neighbors’ pets. Earlier that day and in comments prior, Vance, other Republican lawmakers and several conservative commentators made the same assertion, without evidence.

Vance amplified the disparaging claim online Monday as well, writing on X at 10:22 a.m., “Months ago, I raised the issue of Haitian illegal immigrants draining social services and generally causing chaos all over Springfield, Ohio. Reports now show that people have had their pets abducted and eaten by people who should not be in this country. Where is our border czar?”

Eight hours later, the post had more than 4 million views.

As for where Vance and the Trump campaign got the idea, a Vance spokesperson told NBC News he “received a high volume of calls and emails over the past several weeks from concerned citizens in Springfield,” and “his tweet is based on what he is hearing from them.”

The Springfield Police Division said in a statement Monday that while the agency was aware of such rumors, it had no information to support them.

“In response to recent rumors alleging criminal activity by the immigrant population in our city, we wish to clarify that there have been no credible reports or specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community,” the agency told NBC News in a statement.

“Additionally, there have been no verified instances of immigrants engaging in illegal activities such as squatting or littering in front of residents’ homes. Furthermore, no reports have been made regarding members of the immigrant community deliberately disrupting traffic.”

Metayer Bowen said Vance’s reckless words amounted to “more than just a misguided comment.”

“It is a dangerous lie that fuels xenophobia and racism against Haitian Americans and other immigrant groups,” she said. “Our leaders should be fostering unity and truth, not spreading baseless accusations that only serve to divide and demean.”