State Attorney’s race is getting even uglier as Republican says lawsuit is coming

Republican Thomas Feiter says he is filing a lawsuit soon accusing Republicans of bribery and putting up a sham candidate in the State Attorney’s race for Orange and Osceola counties.

Feiter stood next to Monique Worrell — the Democrat in the race — during a press conference in downtown Orlando where they both attacked Gov. Ron DeSantis for meddling.

“The very foundation of our democracy is at risk,” Worrell said, urging the FBI to investigate the race.

One year ago, DeSantis suspended Worrell from her State Attorney’s job and appointed Andrew Bain in her place.

November’s General Election pits Bain, an independent, against Worrell as she fights for her old job.

But the latest controversy is surrounding Republican Seth Hyman. Hyman beat Feiter in the Aug. 20 Republican Primary and then dropped out last week, saying he did not have enough financial resources to keep going.

Feiter called Hyman a sham candidate who was colluding with Bain and DeSantis. He argued that Hyman ran and then intentionally dropped out so Bain will gather Republican votes when he faces Worrell in the General Election.

Hyman called Feiter a sore loser and claimed Feiter must be working with Worrell and the Democrats.

At Monday’s press conference, Feiter, who acknowledged he was the lone Republican in the room, called Hyman’s accusations “preposterous.”

Feiter said he disagrees with Worrell ideologically and is not endorsing her. He does not know her on a personal level, he added.

“We haven’t even had a cup of coffee together,” Feiter said. “I have had dinner with Andrew Bain. So it is absolutely ridiculous to suggest that I’m planted here to help her get elected.”

In a Florida Bar complaint, Feiter also accused DeSantis Chief of Staff James Uthmeier and GrayRobinson lawyer Jeff Aaron of dangling the prospects of being a Judge or a state Representative as an incentive if Feiter had been willing to drop out of the Primary. Feiter stayed in the race and ended up losing overwhelmingly to Hyman, who was endorsed by the local GOP. Feiter was not happy about the party’s endorsement.

Feiter also said in his Florida Bar complaint that DeSantis plans to disqualify Worrell or throw her out of office if voters elect her again.

The Florida Bar closed the investigation, calling Feiter’s complaint a civil issue.

On Monday, Feiter said he planned to file his lawsuit later that day or Tuesday against Bain, Hyman and others.

“Seth Hyman and Andrew Bain and everyone else involved need to be held accountable for what they did,” Feiter said.

Florida Politics reached out to DeSantis’ Office and Bain’s campaign but did not hear back.