September 3, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Andrew Bain, Monique Worrell debating twice this month as State Attorney showdown looms

Gabrielle RussonSeptember 3, 20245min0

Related Articles

2024 - InitiativesHeadlines

Voters weigh whether to end public campaign finance program

HeadlinesInfluence

More Medicare Rx cost savings coming, but some question whether it’s enough

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Laurel Lee cruised through a GOP Primary. Will Pat Kemp put up a bigger fight in CD 15 this November?

BAIN WORRELL
It's a closely watched race in Central Florida.

Democrat Monique Worrell is fighting for her old job back after Gov. Ron DeSantis removed the Orange-Osceola State Attorney from office in 2023.

DeSantis said he suspended her because she neglected her duties. Worrell contends her removal was politically motivated.

Now, Worrell is running on the Nov. 5 ballot to ask voters to reinstate her in one of the most closely watched local races in Central Florida this General Election.

Her competition includes Andrew Bain — the person DeSantis appointed to replace her — and Republican Seth Hyman. Bain is running as an independent in the Democratic-leaning area spanning Orange and Osceola counties.

The three candidates are set to debate each other twice this month.

Worrell is leading in fundraising with her war chest of more than $271,000. Some of her donors include big Central Florida names like former Orlando Magic coaches Steve Clifford and Stan Van Gundy, as well as lawyer Mark NeJame. So far, she has spent just under $142,000.

Meanwhile Bain loaned his campaign $100,000 and has raised an additional $55,000. His donors include Gatorland, Rep. Susan Plasencia’s PAC, and various law firms. So far, he has spent about $39,000.

Hyman is running out of money. He spent more than $80,000 leading up to the Aug. 20 Republican Primary after raising $55,000 and loaning nearly $26,000 to his campaign.

Worrell was the second Democratic State Attorney to be removed by DeSantis. The other, Democrat Andrew Warren, is also running to reclaim his Hillsborough County State Attorney job and advanced in August’s Primary. Warren’s November opponent is Republican Suzy Lopez, the DeSantis appointee who replaced him in 2022.

DeSantis defended his picks, Lopez and Bain, saying Wednesday, “It’s really important that we have uniform enforcement of the law all up and down the state, but particularly up and down the I-4 corridor.”

As for debate details, the League of Women Voters (LWV) of Orange County is hosting a Sept. 11 “Hot Topics” luncheon and debate for the race moderated by former Chief Judge of the Ninth Judicial Circuit Fred Lauten. The event costs $30 for LWV members and $37 for guests. LWV will also livestream the discussion on Facebook Live.

WESH 2 anchor Nancy Alvarez is moderating the Sep. 20 debate at downtown Orlando’s Citrus Club in front of the Tiger Bay Club of Central Florida. The event is for Tiger Bay Members only.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGay Valimont is a long-shot versus Matt Gaetz in Florida's reddest congressional district

nextRecreational pot campaign is optimistic heading into final election stretch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories