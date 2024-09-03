Andrew Bain, Monique Worrell debating twice this month as State Attorney showdown looms

Democrat Monique Worrell is fighting for her old job back after Gov. Ron DeSantis removed the Orange-Osceola State Attorney from office in 2023.

DeSantis said he suspended her because she neglected her duties. Worrell contends her removal was politically motivated.

Now, Worrell is running on the Nov. 5 ballot to ask voters to reinstate her in one of the most closely watched local races in Central Florida this General Election.

Her competition includes Andrew Bain — the person DeSantis appointed to replace her — and Republican Seth Hyman. Bain is running as an independent in the Democratic-leaning area spanning Orange and Osceola counties.

The three candidates are set to debate each other twice this month.

Worrell is leading in fundraising with her war chest of more than $271,000. Some of her donors include big Central Florida names like former Orlando Magic coaches Steve Clifford and Stan Van Gundy, as well as lawyer Mark NeJame. So far, she has spent just under $142,000.

Meanwhile Bain loaned his campaign $100,000 and has raised an additional $55,000. His donors include Gatorland, Rep. Susan Plasencia’s PAC, and various law firms. So far, he has spent about $39,000.

Hyman is running out of money. He spent more than $80,000 leading up to the Aug. 20 Republican Primary after raising $55,000 and loaning nearly $26,000 to his campaign.

Worrell was the second Democratic State Attorney to be removed by DeSantis. The other, Democrat Andrew Warren, is also running to reclaim his Hillsborough County State Attorney job and advanced in August’s Primary. Warren’s November opponent is Republican Suzy Lopez, the DeSantis appointee who replaced him in 2022.

DeSantis defended his picks, Lopez and Bain, saying Wednesday, “It’s really important that we have uniform enforcement of the law all up and down the state, but particularly up and down the I-4 corridor.”

As for debate details, the League of Women Voters (LWV) of Orange County is hosting a Sept. 11 “Hot Topics” luncheon and debate for the race moderated by former Chief Judge of the Ninth Judicial Circuit Fred Lauten. The event costs $30 for LWV members and $37 for guests. LWV will also livestream the discussion on Facebook Live.

WESH 2 anchor Nancy Alvarez is moderating the Sep. 20 debate at downtown Orlando’s Citrus Club in front of the Tiger Bay Club of Central Florida. The event is for Tiger Bay Members only.