Monique Worrell puts her political future in the hands of voters

Suspended Orange-Osceola County State Attorney Monique Worrell, flanked by local and state Democrats this weekend, publicly denounced the recent Florida Supreme Court decision that upheld Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to remove her from office.

Worrell — who made remarks ahead of a Saturday evening gathering of the Democratic Black Caucus of Florida in Orlando — also suggested that she would put her career in the hands of voters instead of challenging her suspension in the Florida Senate. Worrell is seeking another term in office and is already on the November ballot.

She said she had “no expectations from anyone except my constituents” when asked about what she expected from the Senate, which can either uphold or reverse suspensions ordered by the Governor.

“Do not give up, do not stop fighting, your votes matter,” said Worrell, who said she was improperly removed from office by an “authoritarian Governor and the Republican establishment here in the state of Florida” and denied “due process.”

“When they cannot win, they cheat,” said Worrell, who was first elected in 2020.

DeSantis suspended Worrell from office last August and replaced her with Andrew Bain. In his executive order, DeSantis said that Worrell didn’t prosecute crimes committed by minors and undertook other actions that put the public in danger.

Worrell challenged the suspension in court, but the Florida Supreme Court ruled 6-1 on Thursday that her suspension was justified. The justices did not agree with Worrell’s assertion that the reasons for her suspension were too vague and that DeSantis was challenging her right of prosecutorial discretion.

Some of the Democrats who stood alongside Worrell drew a direct contrast to what happened to Worrell to how Republicans have criticized the recent conviction in New York City of former President Donald Trump on 34 counts.

“It’s ironic that the other side of the aisle talks about law and order until they want to go support a convicted felon for president of the United States,” said Florida Democratic Party chair Nikki Fried.

Carlos Guillermo Smith, a former legislator now running for the Florida Senate, said that DeSantis “abused his power and weaponized government against a political opponent with whom he disagreed. That really sounds familiar to me.”

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, who is challenging U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, called Worrell’s suspension a “direct attack on our democracy” and pointed out that Scott voted to block confirmation of all judges in the U.S. Senate as “retaliation to the Trump verdict.”