June 10, 2024
Jim Boyd adds name to list of supporters for Tom Leek in SD 7
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/8/24-Rep. Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, during Session, Friday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jacob Ogles

FLAPOL030824CH037
Leek already had the backing of 1 incoming Senate President. This makes another.

Republican Senate candidate Tom Leek picked up another key endorsement, this time from likely future Senate President Jim Boyd. The news comes just as Leek earned a notable GOP Primary challenge in Senate District 7.

Boyd, a Bradenton Republican, noted he served in House leadership when Leek first won election in Tallahassee in 2016. He now wants to see Leek join him in the upper chamber.

“I worked alongside Tom Leek throughout the budgetary process in addressing the challenges and opportunities facing Floridians,” Boyd said. “We acted as fiscal conservatives, always mindful we were expending the taxpayers’ dollars, and from that close working relationship I strongly endorse his bid for the State Senate.”

Leek is running to succeed outgoing state Sen. Travis Hutson, a Palm Coast Republican. He faces two Republican Primary opponents, former professional wrestler Gerry James and former St. Johns Sheriff David Shoar.

Shoar sent his paperwork immediately before qualification week began and works for a law firm tied to a political committee attacking Leek.

Leek embraced the support of Boyd.

“Thank you to Senator Jim Boyd for his support of my campaign as together we work to serve the people of Florida in our State Senate,” he said.

Boyd’s support follows that of Senate President-designate Ben Albritton and the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee. That body is committed to maintaining a Republican majority, and has backed candidates in a number of open Senate seats this cycle.

So long as Republicans maintain control of the Senate in November, Albritton should take over as Senate President. If Republicans control the chamber after the 2026 elections, Boyd will become presiding officer for the Florida Senate.

Leek also boasts the support of Gov. Ron DeSantis, along with local U.S. Reps. Cory Mills and Michael Waltz. He also touted the support of every sitting Sheriff serving part of the Senate district.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

