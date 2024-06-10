‘Exciting hire’: Cory Dowd joins Capital City Consulting’s Tallahassee office

Powerhouse governmental affairs firm Capital City Consulting is bringing on Cory Dowd as a Partner in its Tallahassee office.

Before joining CCC, Dowd served in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Office and held key leadership positions within his administration, including being Deputy Chief of Staff at the Florida Department of Education (FDOE).

“Cory is another exciting hire for Capital City Consulting, as we continue to strategically grow the firm and add value for our clients,” said Capital City Consulting co-founder Nick Iarossi. “His breadth of experience working in the Governor’s office, as well as in the legislature, will translate well to the work we do at Capital City Consulting.”

“We’re glad to see Cory become a part of our team of partners,” said Capital City Consulting co-founder Ron LaFace. “Cory is no stranger to hard work and having to deliver results, and we’re excited to see what he achieves here at Capital City Consulting.”

“I am honored to be joining the talented team at Capital City Consulting,” Dowd said. “Capital City Consulting boasts an impressive roster of partners — all of whom work hard, using their experience and connections to help its clients achieve their goals — and I look forward to using the knowledge I’ve gained throughout my career in state government to help bolster the team’s efforts.”

In addition to his work at FDOE, Dowd also served as DeSantis’ deputy director of legislative affairs and as a policy adviser to Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, where he focused on cybersecurity policy and aerospace economic development.

Outside of the Executive Office of the Governor, Dowd served as a policy adviser to then-House Speaker Jose Oliva, where he specialized in legislative appropriations. He holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from Florida State University.