June 10, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rebranded ‘Latino Americans for Trump’ coalition launches with notable Miami politicos
Former President Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Waterloo, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Jesse SchecknerJune 10, 20246min4

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

David Richardson qualifies for ballot in bid for Miami-Dade Tax Collector

HeadlinesSouth Florida

‘Fired up’: Annette Taddeo qualifies for Miami-Dade Clerk contest

HeadlinesTallahassee

Allison Tant re-election campaign qualifies for HD 9 race

Election 2024 Trump
‘Latino Americans need a second term of President Trump to restore our strength on the world stage and make America safe again.’

Ex-President Donald Trump’s campaign to retake the White House this November just launched a rebranded coalition of Latino supporters called Latino Americans for Trump.

Many notable political players from the Sunshine State, particularly Miami, are on board.

Topping the list of members to the group, formerly called “Latinos for Trump,” is U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. He said Trump “is not going to play petty politics” while seeking a second term as the most powerful person in America.

“President Trump understands the challenges Hispanic Americans are facing under the (Joe) Biden administration. Everything costs more. Our communities aren’t safe. And the world is on fire,” he said. “His focus is on rebuilding this country and making life better for you and your family.”

U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez, Miami-Dade County’s immediate former Mayor, has endorsed Trump. So have incoming House Speaker Daniel Perez; state Reps. David Borrero, Tom Fabricio and Juan Porras; Miami-Dade Commission Vice Chair Anthony Rodriguez; Miami-Dade Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera; and Hialeah Mayor Esteban “Steve” Bovo.

“I am proud to endorse President Donald J. Trump,” said Cabrera, a GOP State Committeeman who in 2020 led Trump’s re-election campaign in Florida. “His leadership is (crucial) for restoring our nation’s prosperity and strength. Together we will make America Great Again, Again!”

Some 90 others threw support behind the coalition by Sunday, when Trump’s camp announced its creation. Among them: former state Rep. Carlos Trujillo, former state Rep. Bob Cortes, Miami Young Republicans Chair Armando Ibarra, Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue and Alex Otaola, a social media influencer running for Miami-Dade Mayor.

Trujillo, who worked as an Ambassador to the Organization of American States from April 2018 to Jan. 2021, said it was the “honor of a lifetime” to serve under Trump and stand “firm against dictators and socialist regimes in Latin America.”

“After four years of weakness under Joe Biden,” he said, “Latino Americans need a second term of President Trump to restore our strength on the world stage and make America safe again.”

Polling last month from the Florida Chamber of Commerce found that 58% of Hispanics in Florida plan to vote for Trump, who enjoys 89% support among Republicans in the state. That’s because Latinos overwhelmingly favor stronger immigration policies and recognize that the Latino American community saw record-low unemployment under Trump, his campaign said.

Those feelings were reflected in the 2020 election, Trump said in a statement.

“In 2020, we got more votes from Hispanic Americans than any Republican in more than 50 years, and we won the Texas border counties that no Republican candidate had won in more than a century,” he said. “In 2024, we’re going to win an even larger share of the Hispanic American vote, setting all-time records for Republicans up and down the ballot.”

While Trump indeed holds an advantage in support among Florida voters, it’s not overwhelming, according to new survey results that Fox News released last week. The survey of more than 1,000 voters showed Trump with 50% support, just 4 points more than Biden, in a state where Republicans are on track to have 1 million more registrants than Democrats by November.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous11 questions politicos want answered during Florida candidate qualifying week

next'Exciting hire': Cory Dowd joins Capital City Consulting's Tallahassee office

4 comments

  • Biscuit

    June 10, 2024 at 2:29 pm

    Fidel Trump, just what America needs.
    Arf.

    Reply

    • Hung Wiil

      June 10, 2024 at 2:41 pm

      Choke on your biscuit tool

      Reply

  • Dont Say FLA

    June 10, 2024 at 2:53 pm

    Latino Americans for Trump slogan: Get with the program or you might lose your green card when I am President again

    Reply

  • Manhattan Joe

    June 10, 2024 at 3:33 pm

    The group has “rebranded” because its former state director, Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, is currently serving 22 years in federal prison for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

11 questions politicos want answered during Florida candidate qualifying week

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more