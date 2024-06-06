Shock Fox News poll shows 4-point spread between Donald Trump, Joe Biden

New polling conducted earlier this month by Fox News points to a surprisingly close presidential race in a state widely seen as a safe GOP hold in November.

The survey of 1,075 registered voters shows Donald Trump with 50% support, just four points ahead of President Joe Biden in a state where Republicans expect to have a million more registrants than the Democratic Party by November.

The two are tied with female voters, in the first Sunshine State polling since the former President’s conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records in a hush money trial in New York last month.

Trump does have 52% support with male voters, per Fox.

Biden is above 50% with moderates, independent voters, college grads, and Urban voters, driving his competitive showing in a state that he lost in 2020 and trails badly in most polls this cycle.

A crowded ballot including Robert Kennedy Jr., Cornel West, and Jill Stein is friendlier to the former President. He has a 47% to 40% lead in that scenario.

Regarding the aforementioned trial, 52% of respondents say it was fair. That includes 92% of Democrats, 65% of independents, and even 15% of Republicans.

Other polling, such as that from the Florida Chamber of Commerce last month, showed a bigger spread. There, Trump led Biden 51% to 42%.

The Five Thirty Eight average is even more foreboding for Biden, with Trump leading him by more than 11 points.