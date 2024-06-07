Francis Suarez, Valeria Gurr: If states aren’t following Florida’s education commitment, they should be

Twenty-five years ago, Florida was the K-12 education system’s cautionary tale. Students were reading below their regional and national peers; only a little more than half of all high schoolers were earning a diploma; and only wealthy families could escape inequitable school zones.

Unfortunately, the truth was no different in Miami.

A transformative shift began when then-Governor Jeb Bush and Florida lawmakers implemented several education reforms, including a focus on third grade literacy, better state testing, and, most importantly, more high-quality school options.

Today, Florida’s narrative is completely reshaped. Our continued dedication to educational excellence has transformed Florida into a beacon for other states, evidenced by the U.S. News and World Report ranking Florida as “the top state in the country” for education.

Gov. Ron DeSantis embraced school choice in Florida, offering a model of what educational freedom can achieve, and truly embodying what the American Dream looks like for many Floridians. Last year, DeSantis signed historic legislation expanding school choice to all Florida students. Building on statewide school choice legislation, local leaders in Florida, particularly in cities like Miami, are taking proactive steps to further enhance educational opportunities for everyone in the state.

With over 115 schools with 374 magnet programs and more than 1,000 choice programs districtwide, Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) — the third-largest School District in the country — is a longtime partner in expanding education choice. Many years of school competition that started a quarter century ago have created a strong Florida and Miami metro area educational environment.

An A-rated school district for four consecutive years, one study found that M-DCPS not only exceeded the average scores of other large urban school districts in all categories on the NAEP, it also surpassed both public and private schools across the country in fourth grade reading and math.

Today, Florida’s commitment to school choice is evident, ranking first in the nation for educational freedom. This initiative is crucial, particularly for Hispanic students, who make up 36.4% of the statewide school system. While the Nation’s Report Card shows that Hispanic students in most states lag as much as two years in math and reading, Hispanic students in Florida are outperforming national public school averages in the same subjects.

We are first- and second-generation Americans, Mayor Suarez, the son of two Cuban exiles, and Mrs. Gurr, who moved here from Chile in search of better educational opportunities as a college student. Our upbringings instilled in us the importance of education and opportunity.

As one of Florida’s largest population centers, the greater Miami area boasts over 600 non-assigned district schools, including more than 100 magnet schools, more than 150 charter schools, and more than 400 private schools serving scholarship students, championing school choice and providing a model for other cities nationwide. In fact, over 70% of the taxpayer-funded K-12 students in M-DCPS do not attend their zoned district school. Under the Suarez administration, we have prioritized collaboration with charter schools to expand their number and diversity, particularly those focusing on technology education to better prepare our youth for the demands of the new economy.

Miami is also leading innovation with the creation of a free, tech-oriented high school that will allow Miami students to not only complete a high school diploma but also earn an associate degree from Miami Dade College. Students who attend can become certified in cybersecurity, cloud computing, or data analytics, which are often high-paying jobs.

Our experience in Miami underscores the necessity of local leadership in enhancing educational opportunities. This has been made possible by nurturing a thriving marketplace of educational choices that cater to diverse needs and aspirations while standing up to those special interests that would only double down on the systems that failed students here for decades.

Hopefully, Florida will continue prioritizing kids over institutions. Other states should take note of what Florida is doing and follow its lead instead of settling for the status quo.

The success of the nation’s students today defines the prosperity of our society tomorrow. It’s time for all states to follow in Florida’s footsteps, moving beyond old paradigms and embracing a future where every student can succeed.

___

Francis X. Suarez serves as the Mayor of Miami.

Valeria Gurr serves as a senior fellow for the American Federation for Children. She is a passionate advocate for educational choice, particularly for underserved families. For more information, visit federationforchildren.org/staff/valeria-gurr.