Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.7.24

Breaking overnight — “Florida investigated two former employees involved in Washington Post records lawsuit” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — Florida’s main law enforcement agency launched an extensive investigation of two former employees who are tied to a contentious battle and litigation against the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis over the handling of public records. The 129-page report prepared by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement delved into allegations of conflicts of interest, workplace harassment, whether the two employees misled other top officials about FDLE’s budget and whether they tried to obtain improper pay raises for other employees, including the daughter of one those who was investigated. The lengthy report says that FDLE took the findings to a Tallahassee prosecutor, but he declined to pursue any charges. It does say that investigators concluded that the two employees — a former chief of staff and former deputy chief of staff — violated state rules regarding insubordination, ethics and workplace conduct. Investigators also contend there is enough evidence to suggest the two were involved in an improper “romantic relationship.”

Florida Politics’ countdown of the Top 25 lobbying firms for the first quarter ends this morning and the winner is … drumroll, please … Ballard Partners.

The firm neared $9 million in the opening quarter of 2024 and took the top spot in legislative and executive branch lobbying as well. But The Southern Group, which has jockeyed with Ballard for the No. 1 spot for years, wasn’t far behind at No. 2 with more than $8.7 million banked.

The lobbying corps had a lucrative quarter overall. It probably helped that Q1 included the entirety of the 2024 Legislative Session.

Many of the Top 10 firms recorded personal bests in Q1: Capital City Consulting continued its growth streak with nearly $7 million in pay; Gray Robinson is firmly in No. 4 after another $3 million quarter; Ron Book & Co. continued posting monster numbers, especially on the Legislative side; and Rubin Turnbull & Associates is on the cusp of the Top 5 after scoring its own $3 million rake in Q1.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Corcoran Partners, Greenberg Traurig, Smith Bryan & Myers, and The Advocacy Partners, each of which reported first quarter earnings of around $1.5 million.

Check out the full Top 25 on Florida Politics.

Weatherford Capital, the investment firm co-founded by former House Speaker Will Weatherford, is investing in a leading school bus safety technology company.

The investment in BusPatrol aims to help the company grow its business to further accommodate a 2023 law allowing school districts to enforce the law requiring drivers to stop when school buses are loading and unloading students.

The size of the investment was not disclosed, however, BusPatrol has already started gaining traction in Florida. It recently entered into a partnership with Miami-Dade County Public Schools — the nation’s fourth-largest school district — to launch a camera enforcement program.

The Virginia-based company fronted the $10 million cost to install cameras on Miami-Dade’s 1,000 or so public school buses and, in return, will collect half of all revenue from fines levied against drivers who zip past buses while their stop arm is down.

The BusPatrol announcement comes on the heels of another new venture for Weatherford Capital: Collegiate Athletic Solutions.

Co-led by Will Weatherford and his brother, former Florida State QB Drew Weatherford, the new outfit aims to help school athletic departments navigate the rough waters of conference realignment, media rights deals and NIL rules.

Tweet, tweet:

—@Daniel_PerezFL: Honoring the bravery and sacrifice of those who fought on the beaches of Normandy 80 years ago. Their courage and resilience liberated a continent and paved the way for the freedoms we cherish today. We remember and salute the heroes of June 6, 1944.

—@LibbeyDean_: Trump brings Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio on stage. Welcomes him with a bear hug and a kiss on the cheek then says, “I don’t kiss men, but I kissed him.”

— TOP STORY —

“Florida has paid the vendor $50 million so far for a stalled plan to import Canadian drugs” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — The drug plan, pushed by DeSantis and the Legislature to save Floridians money, had been in limbo until it recently got approval from Washington. But there are still requirements to fulfill before it can begin to receive the lower-cost drugs from across the border.

The 100,000-square-foot warehouse hasn’t been used for its intended purpose. It’s been the site of occasional DeSantis news conferences and provided temporary storage for COVID-19 medication, hurricane equipment and other humanitarian supplies.

And even though it has no drugs to distribute, Dallas-based Life Science Logistics has been paid $50.3 million so far under the contract signed in 2020 and is slated to get $14.5 million more a year through 2026.

The general counsel for Life Science Logistics deferred questions to state officials, who did not answer questions about what services the company has provided for that money, including the cost to build the warehouse, which has an estimated taxable value of $6.6 million.

“After becoming the first in the nation to receive FDA approval, the agency has been working diligently to … complete the FDA’s remaining steps to allow us to import safe and low-cost prescription drugs from Canada,” said Alecia Collins, a spokesperson for the Agency for Health Care Administration.

Life Science Logistics has donated $300,000 to the Republican Party and the leadership committees of several top Republican lawmakers since 2021.

Ben Wilcox, research director for Integrity Florida, a nonprofit government watchdog group, said the situation is yet another example of how a politically connected company has reaped big dividends from the state.

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“Shock Fox News poll shows 4-point spread between Donald Trump, Joe Biden” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — New polling conducted earlier this month by Fox News points to a surprisingly close presidential race in a state widely seen as a safe GOP hold in November. The survey showed Trump with 50% support, just four points ahead of Biden in a state where Republicans expect to have a million more registrants than the Democratic Party by November. The two are tied with female voters, in the first Sunshine State polling since the former President’s conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records in a hush money trial in New York last month. Trump does have 52% support with male voters, per Fox.

“Trump wants local police help on deportations. GOP Sheriff candidates: not in Miami-Dade” via Max Greenwood, Syra Ortiz Blanes and Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Trump says he wants to use local law enforcement to carry out “the largest deportation operation in American history.” Republicans running to become Miami-Dade County’s Sheriff say they don’t want to help with that. In interviews with the Miami Herald, many candidates — including the Republican endorsed by Trump — balked at the notion of using local police to identify and apprehend the estimated tens of thousands of undocumented immigrants who call Miami-Dade County home. They argued that doing so would erode the community’s trust in law enforcement and pull officers away from their ultimate mission of ensuring public safety.

“Regional Chairs rolled out for hunting and fishing initiative” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The ballot initiative to preserve hunting and fishing in the state is showcasing regional leadership, with 10 well-known Floridians taking point. “We are proud to announce the Yes on two statewide Chairs who will lead our outreach and fundraising efforts,” said Yes on two Campaign Chair Joshua Kellam. “In the coming weeks and months, our team will continue to organize, message and gather the resources needed to ensure victory in November.” “As we talk with folks across the state about the importance of supporting Amendment 2, it is clear that Florida anglers, hunters and conservationists will be critical messengers on our path to victory,” added Robert A. Spottswood, Jr., Yes on two Outreach Chair. “Fishing and hunting drive our economy and our way of life here in Florida, and I am eager to begin building the diverse group of coalitions that will work to raise awareness about what’s at stake this Fall.”

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT —

“Daryl Parks campaign reports $525K raised for SD 3 bid” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — In just two months, civil rights lawyer Parks amassed more than $525,000 toward his bid to represent a coastal portion of the Panhandle in Senate District 3, his campaign reported. Between April 1 and May 31, Parks received more than 1,300 donations — a 60-day haul that was, his campaign said, “more than any Democratic State Senate candidate in modern history” has achieved. The funds came into Parks’ campaign account and political committee, North Florida Families PAC. Official fundraising numbers for the April-May span are due Monday. Parks’ campaign said that nearly 70% of the contributions he got were grassroots donations of less than $200 apiece.

“‘We need Danny Burgess’: Senate GOP leaders want Burgess back in Tallahassee next year” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Senate Republicans want state Sen. Burgess back in Tallahassee for another four years. The Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee announced support for the Zephyrhills incumbent. Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, Senate President-designate Ben Albritton and state Sens. Jim Boyd and Jay Trumbull issued a joint statement praising Burgess. “Danny Burgess believes in doing the right thing no matter how tough a fight the opposition puts up,” the statement reads. “He’s fought to cut billions in taxes for working Floridians and small businesses. He’s worked to balance the state budget with a record-setting $20 billion in reserves for a rainy day; and Danny worked to keep the state open during the pandemic resulting in the most fiscally sound state in the country. We need Danny Burgess in the Florida Senate because he will always stand up for our shared Conservative values.”

“‘Life-changing experience’ drives Democrat Therese W. Gamble to challenge Kim Daniels in HD 14” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Wakefield-Gamble, a 53-year-old entrepreneur and grandmother from the Broward area, is as of now the third Democrat on the ballot for what will be a decisive August Primary. The race will be open to all voters unless a Republican or no-party candidate emerges between now and June 14. Wakefield-Gamble credits a “life-changing experience” with her entrance into the political sphere. “For 12 years, I was living with an undiagnosed, unruptured brain aneurysm,” she said. “My physicians didn’t tell me about it and I learned about it in October 2022 and I had to have, last year, three brain surgeries in 120 days and I did not have a stroke or a heart attack. So, I am deeply and truly blessed to still be living. And that lets me know that I have, I still have a purpose in this world to do.”

“Jay Shooster campaign reports more than $550K raised for HD 91 bid” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — In a statement, Shooster said he is “deeply grateful” for the donations he’s received since he launched his campaign last June. “This milestone sends a clear signal: the people of District 91 are ready for new leadership that puts their families and their interests first.” Going into the April-May fundraising period, Shooster had nearly 10 times more cash than Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman, the incumbent Republican he hopes to supplant in November. Many of his donors are part of the effective altruism movement with which Shooster has long been involved. But he’s also garnered support from several progressive South Florida politicians, including U.S. Reps. Lois Frankel and Jared Moskowitz, state Sens. Lori Berman and Tina Polsky, and state Reps. Joe Casello and Kelly Skidmore.

— 2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

“Trump’s potential VP picks just received vetting documents. Here’s who got the papers.” via Fin Gómez and Jacob Rosen of CBS News — Trump’s search for a Vice President is formally underway, and there’s been an increased focus on four candidates, although his shortlist is not yet complete, and the vetting process is continuing. Sen. Marco Rubio, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance have received vetting materials and are the candidates most frequently discussed internally by Trump and his campaign, a source familiar with the process said, but added that the former President may still choose another candidate. A source close to one contender downplayed the report, and a senior Trump official said of any narrowing of the shortlist, “Anyone who tells you they know who, how or when is a liar unless it’s Donald J. Trump.”

“Judge orders Steve Bannon to report to prison July 1 for contempt of Congress sentence” via Ryan J. Reilly and Victoria Ebner of NBC News — A federal judge on Thursday ordered former Trump adviser Bannon to report to prison on July 1 to begin a four-month prison sentence for defying subpoenas from the Jan. 6 Committee after a higher court rejected his appeal. Bannon was found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress in July 2022 for defying the Committee’s subpoenas, but his sentence had been put on hold while he appealed the case. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols said Thursday he did not believe that the “original basis” for his stay of the imposition of Bannon’s sentence existed any longer after an appeals court upheld Bannon’s conviction. Bannon could still appeal Nichol’s ruling that he must report to prison.

“Biden says he wouldn’t pardon son in felony gun case in Delaware” via Patrick Svitek of The Washington Post — Biden said Thursday he would not pardon his son Hunter Biden if he is convicted in his felony gun trial in Delaware. Biden said yes when asked in an ABC News interview whether he would rule out pardoning Hunter Biden. Biden also said yes when interviewer David Muir asked whether the President would accept the trial’s outcome. The President has said for months that he would not pardon his son. “I’ve been very clear — the President is not going to pardon his son,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

— STATEWIDE —



“New Florida law reins in HOAs, limits fines” via Yacob Reyes of Axios — Around 45% of homes in Florida are part of an HOA, which oversees property appearance, parking, noise and more in a neighborhood. Membership is often a condition of homeownership. The law sets new limits on what an association can demand of its members, curbs excessive fines and makes records more accessible to the public. It’s one of several laws passed this year to ease the burden these associations place on homeowners and eliminate some HOA restrictions on things like hurricane protection products. The law bans HOAs from fining residents for leaving garbage cans out within 24 hours of trash collection or for keeping holiday décor up without first notifying them and giving them a week to remove it. Associations can no longer restrict where residents park a personal vehicle as long as it complies with state, county and municipal regulations.

“‘Cassie Carli Law’ signed by Ron DeSantis” via Kai Davis of WEAR — Florida’s safe exchange legislation, also known as the “Cassie Carli Law,” was signed off by DeSantis on Wednesday. The legislation requires sheriffs in Florida to designate safe locations for custody exchanges, to prevent another tragedy like the disappearance of Cassie Carli. Carli was a single mother, who disappeared after a custody exchange in Navarre. She was later found dead and buried in a shallow grave in a barn in Alabama.

“Parents sue over Florida’s book challenge rules” via Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO — Three parents sued Florida’s top education officials Thursday, claiming that the state is discriminating against parents who want to oppose books being removed from local schools by not giving them a way to do so. Filed in federal court in Tallahassee, the lawsuit against the state Board of Education and Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. is the latest legal challenge to policies pushed by Florida conservatives, led by DeSantis, regulating what students are learning in schools, particularly surrounding race and sexuality.

“Florida ends May with slight increase in new jobless claims” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — First-time weekly unemployment insurance claims saw an increase for the final week of May, according to new figures released by the U.S. Department of Labor. There were 6,920 initial unemployment benefit claims filed in the Sunshine State for the week ending June 1, using seasonally unadjusted data. That’s up from the week ending May 25, when there were 6,276 initial jobless claims in Florida. On the national front, the seasonally unadjusted numbers headed in a different direction than Florida. Across the U.S., there were 195,430 new unemployment insurance benefit claims for the week ending June 1, a slight decrease from the week ending May 25.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Migrants are rattled and unsure as deportations begin under new rule halting asylum” via Valerie Gonzalez and Elliot Spagat of The Associated Press — Two senior Homeland Security Department officials confirmed the first deportations under the new rule took place Wednesday, though they did not say how many were deported. The officials briefed reporters on condition their names are not used in keeping with regulations. Asylum remains suspended until average daily arrests fall below 1,500 for a week straight. The last month that crossings were that low for that long was in July 2020, during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. Migrants who express fear for their safety if they are deported will be screened by U.S. asylum officers but under a higher standard than what’s currently in place. If they pass, they can continue to pursue other forms of humanitarian protection, including those laid out in the U.N. Convention Against Torture.

“Russian warships, including nuclear sub, missile frigate, will arrive in Cuba next week” via Nora Gamez Torres and Michael Wilner of the Miami Herald — Three Russian Navy ships and a nuclear-powered submarine will arrive at the Port of Havana for an official visit next week, the Cuban armed forces said in a statement Thursday, confirming the military exercises first disclosed by U.S. officials on Wednesday. The Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces said the Russian missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov, the nuclear sub Kazan, the oil tanker Pashin and the salvage tug Nikolai Chiker will arrive on June 12 and stay for a week. The Cuban military said the visit by the Russian Navy ships is part of the “friendly” relations between the two countries, complies with international law and does not pose a security threat to the region because “none of the ships carry nuclear weapons.” A U.S. official said the exercises are expected to include “heightened naval and air activity near the United States,” involving both Russian aircraft and combat naval vessels — the first coordinated air and sea exercise by Russia in the Western Hemisphere in five years.

“Matt Gaetz wants Congress to OK killing rare whale” via Craig Pittman of the Florida Phoenix — Of all the movies ever made in Florida, the one with the oddest concept was “The Truman Show.” This movie was filmed in a seaside Florida town named Seaside. Jim Carrey plays a man with a sunny disposition who has no idea that secret cameras are recording every moment of his life for the entertainment of millions. I know someone who grew up in the house that Carrey’s character occupied in the movie, and so do you. His name is Matt Gaetz, and he’s the pompadoured U.S. Congressman representing a chunk of the Panhandle. Lately, though, Gaetz seems to be copying a much dourer fictional character. He’s been styling himself after Captain Ahab from “Moby Dick.”

“Few in South Florida congressional delegation score well on bipartisan cooperation. Most get low ratings” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Republican U.S. Sen. Rubio once was on the list of the 10 most bipartisan members of the Senate. He was willing to reach across the political aisle and work with Democrats on common goals. Also in the upper tier, over in the House of Representatives, was U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, a Republican whose district includes northern Palm Beach County. At the same time — four years ago — U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, now the senior Democrat in the Florida congressional delegation, was a far more partisan player than either Mast or Rubio. No more. As tribal purity and fealty to Trump have become prized characteristics for Republicans, Mast and Rubio have turned notably more partisan.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Two pols, two groups endorse Daniella Levine Cava for re-election as Miami-Dade Mayor” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade Mayor Levine Cava’s list of re-election supporters has four new entries. Two are local politicians, including one who is now running for Congress. The others are advocacy groups representing residents and businesses in and around the county. Levine Cava’s campaign announced the endorsements of Key Biscayne Vice Mayor Allision McCormick and the city’s former Mayor, Mike Davey, who in February launched a bid for Florida’s 27th Congressional District. She also netted nods from the Greater Miami and the Beaches Hotel Association and the historic Brownsville Civic Neighborhood Association. They join a passel of other organizations and noteworthy individuals that have gotten behind her this election cycle. “We are thrilled to announce our endorsement of Mayor Daniella Levine Cava,” said Wendy Kallergis, president and CEO of the Greater Miami and the Beaches Hotel Association.

“Fort Lauderdale fallout: Former City Manager fires back at ethics watchdog over misconduct claims” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — As the top boss at Fort Lauderdale City Hall, Greg Chavarria made friends and enemies. One of those enemies sent a tip to the Inspector General claiming Chavarria wasn’t living in town, as required by the city charter. The Broward Office of the Inspector General released a preliminary report on May 30 saying it used SunPass records to show Chavarria did not live in Fort Lauderdale until September 2023. That was 14 months after he took over as City Manager. Chavarria has since resigned, making his exit on June 1. He announced plans in early April to resign from his $291,000-a-year job in 60 days, citing personal reasons.

“Florida Keys divers spot 25 kilos of cocaine in Atlantic Ocean, sheriff’s office says” via David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — Scuba divers swimming off the Florida Keys found a gigantic haul of individually wrapped cocaine floating offshore in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday. The divers, with Rainbow Reef Dive Center in Key Largo, were swimming in about 100 feet of water around 12:30 p.m. when they noticed what initially looked like trash that needed to be removed. However, after further observation, they realized it was 25 kilograms of cocaine, said sheriff’s office spokesperson Adam Linhardt. The drugs were wrapped in plastic and marked with the Nike sneaker logo. It also featured the letters “SB” underneath the swoosh, according to a photo provided by the sheriff’s office. As is policy with contraband found floating offshore or that washes up, Linhardt said the sheriff’s office turned over the cocaine to the U.S. Border Patrol.

“Will trains roll in 2027? Time draws near for county to seek U.S. funds for Broward Commuter Rail South” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — South Florida rail riders yearning for more cheap local train trips can expect the proposed Broward Commuter Rail South project to come alive no earlier than the end of 2027, with the county applying for federal money to fund construction by the end of this year. Those are among the takeaways from recent public briefings from the Florida Department of Transportation, which is nearing the end of a three-year study period designed to assess impacts on the local environment and set the stage for federal funds that will back most of the $291 million cost.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Supreme Court rejects Monique Worrell’s appeal of suspension by DeSantis” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — The Florida Supreme Court ruled 6-1 in an opinion released Thursday against suspended Orange-Osceola State Attorney Worrell in her attempt to get her job back. The court said DeSantis had the authority to remove her for incompetence and neglect of duty. The majority opinion, signed by Chief Justice Carlos Muñiz and Justices Charles Canady, John Couriel, Jamie Grosshans, and Meredith Sasso, said there was a sufficient basis for Worrell’s suspension.

“Elections chief Glen Gilzean got $20K-a-month consulting deal with Disney District” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida’s Disney World Oversight District is paying Orange County Elections Supervisor Gilzean $20,000 a month through December as part of a consulting agreement quietly inked when he stepped down as administrator. Gilzean left his $400,000-a-year job leading the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District in March after less than a year of service. DeSantis appointed Gilzean, one of his political allies, to serve as Orange County’s Supervisor of Elections. That position has an annual salary of $205,000. What wasn’t publicly known during the transition nor submitted to the district’s Board for approval or discussion was that Gilzean signed a consulting agreement from April 1 through the end of the year. Stephanie Kopelousos, another DeSantis political ally who replaced Gilzean, authorized the agreement. The district’s Board approved her hiring on March 27.

“Central Florida political operative admits wrongdoing in ‘ghost’ candidate scheme” via Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — Longtime Central Florida political operative Eric Foglesong, a key player in the 2020 scheme to use “ghost” candidates to promote GOP politicians, pleaded no contest to campaign finance-related charges on Thursday. As part of the plea deal, Foglesong agreed to serve five years of probation and pay $14,175 toward the cost of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s investigation into the matter. Foglesong was accused of helping independent candidate Jestine Iannotti, who also has been charged, get her name on the ballot four years ago in the race for a Senate seat eventually won by Jason Brodeur. Iannotti did not campaign for the position but was promoted in an advertising blitz as a progressive alternative in an apparent attempt to siphon votes from Brodeur’s main opponent, Democrat Patricia Sigman. Negotiations for a plea deal began when Foglesong “offered to accept responsibility for his role in the effort to direct and fund,” Iannotti’s campaign, according to a news release from the state attorney’s office.

“Criminal charges dropped for ex-UCF trustee arrested for indecent exposure” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The Seminole-Brevard State Attorney’s Office dismissed criminal charges against former University of Central Florida (UCF) trustee Harold Mills after he was arrested and accused of soliciting a prostitute and indecent exposure. Mills was arrested last month after he was accused of showing his penis to an undercover agent in Altamonte Springs’ Sanlando Park. This week, the SAO’s Office determined there was not enough evidence to move forward with the criminal case. Probable cause existed for the Sheriff’s Office to arrest Mills, but it would have been more challenging to prove Mills was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt at trial, said spokesperson Todd Brown. “The key issue being the statutory requirement that the state prove the exposure of sexual organs occurred in public,” Brown said.

“Sara Beth Wyatt is leaving Winter Haven Chamber after two years as its leader” via Gary White of the Lakeland Ledger — Wyatt is resigning as president and CEO of the Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce after just over two years in the role. Wyatt, 31, is leaving her position Friday to concentrate on running for re-election to the Polk County School Board, the Chamber said in a news release. She received a second term without opposition in 2020 but now faces a challenge from Rebekah Ricks of Winter Haven for the District 4 seat. The Winter Haven Chamber selected Wyatt in 2022 at age 29 after conducting a national search. The Chamber’s Board Chair said she beat out a group of 70 applicants, 10 of whom were invited for interviews.

“Lawsuit seeks to shut down Seminole panhandling ordinance” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A Seminole County panhandling ordinance has led to 122 people — the majority of them homeless — being sent to jail for 858 days and charged nearly $40,000 in court fees and fines, according to a new federal lawsuit filed by two homeless men who have retained pro bono attorneys to attempt to shut down the policy. “We do not think that arresting and jailing homeless people is the right way to address the homelessness problem,” Gainesville-based attorney Dan Marshall said. “Putting them in jail doesn’t help anybody. It doesn’t help the county. It doesn’t help the homeless people themselves. And of course, the taxpayers are spending lots of money to incarcerate people. And so, it doesn’t help them either.” Seminole County Commissioners passed the 2015 ordinance to stop “aggressive panhandlers.”

“Son of ex-Orange elections chief Bill Cowles works for key voting machine vendor” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — A few months before Elections Supervisor Cowles’ retirement, Orange County Commissioners signed off on buying $3.5 million in voting equipment from Election Systems & Software with little discussion. But behind the scenes, county purchasing officials devoted much more scrutiny to the deal that Cowles had supported, according to emails and records obtained by the Orlando Sentinel. One issue that caught their attention: Cowles’ son, Nick Cowles, was working in Florida for ES&S, the vendor poised to snag the no-bid contract. Cowles, a Democrat, disclosed the connection to county officials, and ES&S told them in a written response to questions that Nick Cowles was not assigned to Orange County, records show.

“Orlando jettisons traditional route for Pulse Rainbow Run, irking neighbors” via Patrick Connolly of the Orlando Sentinel — Orlando’s annual Pulse remembrance run returns this weekend with the now-familiar thousands of runners flooding the streets, but it will have a new organizer and — most controversially — a new route. The 8th annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run is the first since its original beneficiary, the onePulse Foundation, went belly up last Fall. It is also the first that will not launch from Orlando’s Wadeview Park, with city leaders who are now overseeing the event shifting the course to begin and end at City Hall Plaza. Some residents of the surrounding neighborhood say they were surprised and “hurt” when hearing about the route change, announced three weeks ago without community input after earlier indications the run would stick to the traditional starting point.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Andrew Warren campaign says he’s raised more than $200K in first 45 days as a candidate” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — Warren, the twice-elected Hillsborough County state attorney who lost his job two years ago after he was suspended by DeSantis, has raised more than $200,000 since he announced he was running for the position in April, his campaign announced on Wednesday. Aides said that Warren has brought in $190,000 to his main campaign account, with another $20,000 for his political committee, and that he has $225,000 in cash on hand. “I’m proud of the support from the community and inspired by the enthusiasm for my re-election,” Warren said. “Three things are clear: We had tremendous success making Hillsborough safer; my suspension was an illegal political stunt; and crime has gone up substantially in my absence. Hillsborough County is ready to return the office to the people and for crime to start going down again.”

—“Tampa Bay area nurses to rally in D.C. against VA ‘hiring freeze’” via WTSP

—”Pinellas County Health officials provide free Narcan for Revive Awareness Day” via WTSP

“Tom Lee says he won’t run for Hillsborough County property appraiser” via William March of the Tampa Bay Times — Lee, for months a subject of speculation that he would seek a local elected office in Hillsborough County in November, announced Thursday that “now is not the right time for me or my family” for him to return to public service. Simultaneously, Republican former County Commissioner and state Sen. Victor Crist announced that he will challenge Democratic Clerk of Courts Cindy Stuart.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“‘It’s a symbol of true hatred:’ Jacksonville tire shop flies Nazi flag in Spring Park” via Annette Gutierrez of Action News Jax — A Jacksonville tire shop had a Nazi flag flying outside a busy highway, Wednesday afternoon. The Nazi symbol was being displayed alongside the American and Palestinian flags at the 904 x 4 on Philips Hwy in Spring Park. The owner said what the Jewish people went through during World War II is what Palestinians are going through now with the Israel-Hamas war. “I put that out there to bring awareness, to bring remembrance … to let people understand, we’re living … or Palestinians are living in a modern-day holocaust,” owner Radi Ahmad said. Ahmad owns the tire shop and says he wants to bring attention to his cause, calling for a cease-fire in Gaza. “Unfortunately, nobody is standing behind us; there is no help,” Ahmad said. “If you’re carrying an Israeli flag, what does that stand for today? That stands for the same thing.”

“Donna Deegan condemns Nazi flag flying in Jacksonville” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A Jacksonville business flew a Nazi flag this week in purported protest of Israeli military operations in Gaza, and the city’s Mayor is among those voicing objections to the disgusting display. “I strongly condemn the flying of a Nazi flag in Jacksonville. This symbol of antisemitism — and all symbols of hate that seek to divide us — are never welcome in our diverse and inclusive city,” Mayor Deegan said. “Jacksonville’s greatest strength is that we are a beautiful mosaic of people from all walks of life, which includes our Jewish and Palestinian citizens who are experiencing immense pain right now.” As reported by numerous local outlets, 904×4, an auto repair shop on the Southside, was flying the flag to protest what the shop owner calls a “modern-day Holocaust” that he believes is being perpetuated against the Palestinians as Israeli incursions continue.

“Lobbyist wrote charge memo for Jax City Council ‘Future of Downtown’ Committee” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The city of Jacksonville effectively has a $1.75 billion general fund budget this fiscal year. Yet City Council President Ron Salem relied on a volunteer to write a heavily publicized memo regarding what is being called a Special Committee on the Future of Downtown. That volunteer, former General Counsel Jason Gabriel, left city employment during the Lenny Curry administration and has ended up lobbying for more than 20 different projects in recent years. Among those projects have been issues that appeared in front of the Downtown Investment Authority (DIA), including the Laura Street Trio project under the auspices of SouthEast Development Group, LLC. Salem’s disclosure that Gabriel wrote the memo in question raises questions about the process in which people outside the consolidated government are scripting language for those inside it.

“Leon Judge upholds DeSantis’ suspension of ex-felon Crescent City official” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Christopher Bailey won’t return to his position as Crescent City Commissioner after a Leon County Judge ruled last week to uphold DeSantis’ suspension of Bailey. DeSantis suspended Bailey in August 2023 because he had a prior felony conviction. He was charged with a violation of federal law in Missouri over concealing a material fact in 1995 because he lied to U.S. Customs officials about a drug deal from which he received proceeds. Bailey was sentenced to five years of probation, which ended in 2000. In Missouri, his rights to vote and hold office were restored after he completed his sentence. Bailey argued that because Missouri had restored his rights, he was qualified to hold office in Florida, despite a clause in Florida’s Constitution banning felons from holding elected office if they haven’t had their rights restored by the Governor and Cabinet.

“ACC asks Florida appeals court to review first loss in FSU lawsuit” via Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times — The ACC has asked a Florida appeals court to review its recent legal loss to Florida State. At issue is whether FSU’s lawsuit against the Atlantic Coast Conference should proceed in Tallahassee while the ACC’s suit against the school proceeds in North Carolina. The Leon County Circuit Court ruled that it should. The ACC, unsurprisingly, disagreed and formally asked Florida’s 1st District Court of Appeal to overturn that ruling Wednesday. “In this high-profile lawsuit over the interpretation of college sports contracts, the trial court committed a judicial foul,” the ACC said in its 61-page petition for writ of certiorari.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Sarasota School Board starts contract extension talks with Superintendent Terry Connor” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Sarasota County School Board moved toward extending its contract with Superintendent Connor at a meeting. During Board comments following votes to approve a new strategic plan spearheaded by Connor, Board Chair Karen Rose raised the proposition of beginning negotiations with the Board legal counsel to extend the Superintendent’s contract. The motion to begin negotiations passed unanimously, a strong show of support for the first-time Superintendent who sits as the latest district leader in a position that has seen high turnover in recent years. The Board plans to discuss the details of a contract extension at its next Board workshop in July.

“Sarasota County defunds child care program after cutting United Way ties over abortion” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — On the heels of cutting ties with the United Way because its helpline includes Planned Parenthood, the Sarasota County Commission defunded the county’s only child care nonprofit qualified to get state funds that help the working poor. The 4-1 County Commission budget vote will end 20 years of funding for the Early Learning Coalition (ELC) of Sarasota County. The disappearance of $500,000 in county funding means that the organization will no longer be able to draw down matching money from a program that Sen. Joe Gruters was instrumental in advancing during the state budget process. The action appears to have exposed a split between Sarasota County’s state delegation and its local leaders, who have been making headlines for their particularly conservative viewpoints. “I’m upset,” Gruters said after the vote. “There’s a lot of us in the delegation who have worked very hard for early childhood funding. I hope there’s some other solution that comes about because people who need it the most are going to get hit hard.”

“Charlotte County Utilities to consider rate adjustments” via Frank DiFiore of the Port Charlotte Sun — A public hearing for proposed utilities rate changes in Charlotte County may be on the calendar. The Board of County Commissioners is set to vote on scheduling that public hearing at its upcoming regular meeting Tuesday. The proposed rate increase would see water and wastewater rates increase by roughly 7% per year between fiscal years 2025 and 2029, with an annual 2.5% increase from 2030 to 2033. With a current average monthly bill of $121.53 — assuming an average monthly use of 4,000 gallons — the rates would equal a monthly rate of $170.45 by 2029 and $188.15 by 2033.

“Man jumps in pond to avoid arrest after leading deputies on nearly 100 mph chase” via Sara Filips of WFLA — A Florida man attempted to evade arrest by jumping into a retention pond and swimming back and forth after leading deputies on a chase. On Saturday, Collier County deputies responded to the area of Davis Boulevard and Countryside Drive regarding a suspect who fled across a community golf course after stealing golf equipment. Jeffrey Treffy was spotted driving eastbound on Davis Boulevard in a red BMW, before making a U-turn into the westbound lanes, speeding past a deputy in a marked patrol car. The arrest report said Treffy crossed several lanes of traffic, cut vehicles off, and caused drivers to suddenly brake to avoid a collision. That’s when Treffy got out of his car and dove into the pond and swam to the middle. Deputies said he began swimming from one side of the pond to the other to avoid arrest. A perimeter was set up and several deputies tried for 20 minutes to get Treffy out of the pond.

— TOP OPINION —

“Democratic complacency in 2016 was foolish. In 2024 it’s incomprehensible.” via Frank Bruni of The New York Times — I’m routinely gobsmacked by how many people — including influential Democrats — tell me that they can’t imagine a victory by Donald Trump in November. I’m even more astounded by their reasoning.

Most of them don’t parse the economy and augur an end to the “vibecession” that’s distorting assessments of the country’s welfare under Joe Biden. They don’t talk about abortion rights and women’s votes.

They say some version of this:

Americans won’t be that reckless with the country’s future and won’t stoop that crudely and cruelly low. When it’s finally time to cast ballots — when the full weight of that decision hits them — they’ll realize that whatever their disappointment in the current President, it’s no match for the disgust that the former one elicits. They’ll recognize, however grudgingly, that Trump is an unserious person, unfit for a serious country.

You could file that perspective under idealism.

I call it amnesia.

It’s a dangerous reprise of the (greater) confidence that Democrats felt about Hillary Clinton back in 2016. And look how that turned out.

I understand that this time is different, in no small part because of Trump’s conviction last week. He’s a bona fide felon now. Back in 2016, it was somewhat easier for Americans itching to cast a protest vote to see the vilest of Trump’s behavior and the most vicious of his remarks as theatrical provocations, as a flamboyant show of defiance that wouldn’t amount to all that much. The line between mischief and malice could be blurry, at least if you didn’t care to look closely.

Eight years later? There’s nothing blurry about Trump.

“Trump flip-flops on mail-in ballots” via Chris Cillizza of So What — Trump has spent much of the last four years badmouthing mail-in balloting — insisting that the process is rife with corruption.

That’s never been true. And the conspiracy theory took a huge hit last week when Salem Media, the company that made “2000 Mules” — a movie Trump regularly cites as proof of how Democrats used mail-in ballots to steal the election — apologized publicly and said it would stop distributing the film.

Now — or at least for now — Trump is changing his tune on mail-in balloting. In a video for the Republican National Committee, the former President kind of, sort of endorses mail-in voting.

“Many Republicans like to vote on Election Day, and we must swamp the radical Democrats with massive turnout on Tuesday, Nov. 5,” Trump says in the video. “The way you win is to swamp them. If we swamp them, they can’t cheat. It just doesn’t work out. But if you can’t make it, you need to make a plan, register and vote any way possible.”

— OPINIONS —

“Clean water flows from Florida’s environmental budget” via Paul Renner for the Orlando Sentinel — Families, workers, and businesses are drawn to our great state by the promise of freedom and the opportunity of a thriving economy. But it is the beauty of our natural landscapes and all the recreational opportunities they provide that place Florida’s quality of life above the rest. Every corner of the state has unique ecosystems, fed by life-giving waterways, which serve as habitats for native plants and animals. We must preserve all the natural beauty of our state. In the Florida Legislature, we approach every decision with the intention of leaving Florida better off than we found it. With that in mind, we dedicated the proceeds from the new Seminole Gaming Compact to conserve our wild lands and waterways, manage state-owned lands, increase our resiliency, and improve water quality throughout the state. This “Compact to Conserve” honors the Seminole Tribe’s commitment to the land and represents our generational commitment to protect the natural beauty of our state.

“Vetoing toxic ethics bill would be good politics and good policy for DeSantis” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — A noxious, far-reaching bill that would effectively legalize unethical behavior by Florida’s elected officials — by making it virtually impossible for state or local Ethics Commissions to investigate allegations of misconduct — has for months been stuck in limbo, awaiting DeSantis’ signature or veto. It’s a curious situation for the closely watched legislation, which a host of good-government groups have publicly asked DeSantis to kill. Among the bill’s victims would be the Jacksonville Ethics Commission, which, like some of its counterparts in South Florida, would be rendered almost powerless to police ethical misconduct were DeSantis to greenlight the legislation. It happens, in other words, to be both good policy and good politics to veto the legislation.

“A better way to fix the border than Biden’s executive order” via The Washington Post editorial board — Biden came into office promising to reverse cruel and irrational Trump administration policies on migration. Yet the lenient signals he sent contributed to a surge in illegal crossings of the U.S.-Mexico border by asylum-seekers. The results have been mixed. So far in fiscal 2024, Border Patrol agents have encountered about 1.2 million migrants trying to enter the United States illegally, roughly the same as in the equivalent periods of 2023 and 2022. These problems could have been eased via the bipartisan Senate border deal reached in February. It would have funded more than 4,300 new asylum officers, 100 additional immigration judges and their staffs, more than 1,500 new Border Patrol agents and customs officers, and more than 1,200 additional Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel to help with deportations. It would have increased detention capacity and deportation flights. At Trump’s behest, Republicans torpedoed the bill, lest Biden reap a political win.

“Florida will soon take title of world’s biggest Buc-ee’s from Texas” via Meghan Overdeep of Southern Living — The honor of having the world’s biggest Buc-ee’s is finally headed back home to Texas, but the Lone Star State won’t hold the prestigious title for long. The company reportedly has plans to open an even bigger location in Florida sometime in 2025. Florida’s newest Buc-ee’s will be located just east of I-75 near Highway 326 in Ocala. It will boast a staggering 80,000-square-foot travel center with 120 gas pumps and more than 720 parking spots for visitors. The Ocala Buc-ee’s will be Florida’s third. One is in Daytona Beach and the other is in St. Augustine. The company also has plans to build a fourth in St. Lucie County.

“Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights conjures ‘A Quiet Place’-themed haunted houses In Hollywood and Orlando” via Tom Tapp of Deadline — Guests will be able to enter the post-apocalyptic world of Paramount Pictures’ A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II, in an all-new chilling haunted house debuting this year at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. The terror is set to begin Friday, Aug. 30, at Universal Orlando Resort and Thursday, Sept. 5, at Universal Studios Hollywood.

“Will Smith gets slapped in ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ — and here’s why it may save his career” via Angelique Jackson of Deadline — At the climax of “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” — the fourth installment of the buddy cop blockbuster action-comedy franchise starring Smith and Martin Lawrence — something surprising happens. The franchise’s heroes (and the titular “Bad Boys”), Miami narcotics detectives Mike Lowery (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence), have spent most of the movie on the run. They begin the action focused on clearing the name of their dearly departed Capt. Howard (Joe Pantoliano), who has been accused of aiding and abetting the cartels, then get framed themselves. It’s all come down to this — one final showdown with the turncoat police officers and drug lords that ordered the hit on Howard in the previous film, 2020s “Bad Boys for Life.”

“Florida’s ‘Great Bigfoot Conference’ is back in Ocala this weekend” via Josh Bradley of Creative Loafing — Cryptid lovers of Central Florida, unite. The Great Bigfoot Conference is back. The celebration of and investigation into all things Bigfoot (and Skunk Ape!) is back for a fourth year, but believers will have to drive a bit to get there. Guests this year include Russell Acord and Ryan “RPG” Golembeske from Travel Channel’s “Expedition Bigfoot,” Animal Planet’s “Finding Bigfoot” co-host Ranae Holland, “Essential Guide to Bigfoot” author Ken Gerhard, and more. Organizers are even taking applications from anyone interested in sharing their Bigfoot encounter onstage. Tickets to the Great Florida Bigfoot Conference happening Saturday, June 8 in Ocala are still available and start at $25.

