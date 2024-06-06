Jay Shooster campaign reports more than $550K raised for HD 91 bid

Democratic lawyer Jay Shooster has now raised more than $550,000 toward becoming the next Representative of House District 91, his campaign said.

That includes $33,000 in the past two months.

Shooster’s camp announced the fundraising achievement early. Official campaign finance reports for April and May aren’t due until Monday.

In a statement, Shooster said he is “deeply grateful” for the donations he’s received since he launched his campaign last June.

“This overwhelming support demonstrates the community’s readiness for positive change and strengthens our resolve to fight for the issues that matter most to the residents of Palm Beach County,” he said. “This milestone sends a clear signal: the people of District 91 are ready for new leadership that puts their families and their interests first.”

Going into the April-May fundraising period, Shooster had nearly 10 times more cash than Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman, the incumbent Republican he hopes to supplant in November.

Many of his donors are part of the effective altruism movement with which Shooster has long been involved. But he’s also garnered support from several progressive South Florida politicians, including U.S. Reps. Lois Frankel and Jared Moskowitz, state Sens. Lori Berman and Tina Polsky, and state Reps. Joe Casello and Kelly Skidmore.

Equality Florida and Women’s Issues Now Inc. have also endorsed him.

One other Democrat has filed for the HD 91 race this year: Michaelangelo Hamilton, an entrepreneur and insurance agent who in 2022 ran for Congress despite being three years too young.

HD 91 covers a southern portion of Palm Beach County including Boca Raton and parts of Highland Beach and West Boca. Previously a dependable Democratic stronghold, the district grew more conservative after redistricting in 2022. That year, Gossett-Seidman, a twice-elected Highland Beach Town Commissioner, defeated Boca Raton Council member Andy Thomson by 4 percentage points to flip the redrawn district seat red.

This year, Gossett-Seidman is running with ample local and state support, including some 50 political notables who served on the House Committee for her campaign kickoff last month. Numerous advocacy groups, including Professional Firefighters/Paramedics of Palm Beach County and the State Fraternal Order of Police are also backing her re-election bid.

Gossett-Seidman has no opponent for the Aug. 20 Primary Election. The General Election is on Nov. 5.