2 pols, 2 groups endorse Daniella Levine Cava for re-election as Miami-Dade Mayor

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s list of re-election supporters has four new entries.

Two are local politicians, including one who is now running for Congress. The others are advocacy groups representing residents and businesses in and around the county.

Levine Cava’s campaign announced the endorsements of Key Biscayne Vice Mayor Allision McCormick and the city’s former Mayor, Mike Davey, who in February launched a bid for Florida’s 27th Congressional District.

She also netted nods from the Greater Miami and the Beaches Hotel Association and the historic Brownsville Civic Neighborhood Association. They join a passel of other organizations and noteworthy individuals that have gotten behind her this election cycle.

“We are thrilled to announce our endorsement of Mayor Daniella Levine Cava,” said Wendy Kallergis, President and CEO of the Greater Miami and the Beaches Hotel Association.

“Mayor Daniella has shown a deep commitment to supporting our local tourism and hospitality industry, which is vital to the economy of Miami-Dade. Her proactive leadership during the challenges of recent years has been instrumental in our recovery and growth, and we know she is the right leader to guide us into the future.”

Kenny Kilpatrick, President of the Brownsville Civic Neighborhood Association, called Levine Cava “a champion for our community.”

“Her dedication to improving affordable housing, public safety, and community services has made a real difference in the lives of our residents,” he said. “We are proud to endorse her campaign and look forward to continuing our partnership to protect our historic neighborhood and enhance our collective quality of life.”

The new endorsements come two days after Levine Cava’s campaign announced raising $550,000 between April 1 and May 31 and less than two weeks since she again qualified by petition for the county Mayor’s race.

A Democrat, she faces six challengers. Four are Republican: Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid, ex-Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger, social media influencer Alex Otaola and actor Carlos Garín.

Democrat Miguel “el Skipper” Quintero and no-party candidate Eddy Rojas are also running.

The race is technically nonpartisan, meaning all seven candidates will compete in the Aug. 20 Primary. If no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will square off in the Nov. 5 General Election.