Jay Shooster campaign for HD 91 announces endorsement from Lois Frankel

Boca Raton lawyer Jay Shooster’s campaign for House District 91 just notched an endorsement from U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel.

Shooster’s camp announced the endorsement in a Monday press release that did not include a comment from Frankel, whose nod joins others from U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, state Sens. Lori Berman and Tina Polsky, and state Reps. Joe Casello and Kelly Skidmore.

All are fellow Democrats.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of Congresswoman Lois Frankel,” Shooster said in a statement. “Her leadership and dedication to our community align with the values and principles of my campaign. Together, we will address the real kitchen table issues facing the residents of Palm Beach County.”

Shooster, who in June filed to challenge freshman Republican Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman, entered 2024 with $378,000 in campaign cash between his campaign account and political committee.

That included $41,000 he raised last quarter exclusively through personal checks. His average donation was $493.

Gossett-Seidman, a media professional and former Highland Beach Commissioner, had about $49,000 heading into the new year, including $24,500 she raised through a blend of corporate contributions and personal checks.

Thus far, Gossett-Seidman has an unobstructed path to the General Election in November. Shooster, meanwhile, will face at least one challenger in Michaelangelo Hamilton, a Boca Raton insurance agent who entered the race this month.

Voters last saw Hamilton’s name on a ballot in 2022, when he placed last in a six-person Democratic Primary for Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He was 22 at the time, three years too young to serve in Congress.

HD 91 covers a southern portion of Palm Beach County including Boca Raton and parts of Highland Beach and West Boca. Previously a dependable Democratic stronghold, the district grew more conservative after redistricting in 2022.