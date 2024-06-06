‘We need Danny Burgess’: Senate GOP leaders want Burgess back in Tallahassee next year

Senate Republicans want state Sen. Danny Burgess back in Tallahassee for another four years.

The Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee announced support for the Zephyrhills incumbent. Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, Senate President-designate Ben Albritton and state Sens. Jim Boyd and Jay Trumbull issued a joint statement praising Burgess.

“Danny Burgess believes in doing the right thing no matter how tough a fight the opposition puts up,” the statement reads.

“He’s fought to cut billions in taxes for working Floridians and small businesses. He’s worked to balance the state budget with a record-setting $20 billion in reserves for a rainy day; and Danny worked to keep the state open during the pandemic resulting in the most fiscally sound state in the country. We need Danny Burgess in the Florida Senate because he will always stand up for our shared Conservative values.”

Burgess right now is the only Republican running in Senate District 23. He faces Democrat Benjamin Braver and unaffiliated candidate John Houman, but the qualification deadline for candidates to qualify for Senate seats is coming up on June 14.

Burgess first won election to the chamber in 2020, beating Democrat Kathy Lewis in a Special Election to succeed former state Sen. Tom Lee. He previously served in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration as the Executive Director of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Before that, he served in the House and as Zephyrhills Mayor.

The formal support from the Senate Republican majority’s political arm was expected, but makes clear the group will stand by Burgess even if a Primary challenger emerges. He easily won re-election in 2022, taking more than 63% of the vote against Democrat Mike Harvey. The same cycle, more than 62% of voters in the district supported DeSantis’ re-election and nearly 61% supported Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s re-election.

He recently appeared at No. 8 on Florida Politics’ list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians, the highest spot of any state Senator under consideration.