Regional Chairs rolled out for hunting and fishing initiative

The ballot initiative to preserve hunting and fishing in the state is showcasing regional leadership, with 10 well-known Floridians taking point.

“We are proud to announce the Yes on 2 statewide chairs who will lead our outreach and fundraising efforts,” said Yes on 2 Campaign Chair Joshua Kellam. “In the coming weeks and months, our team will continue to organize, message and gather the resources needed to ensure victory in November.”

“As we talk with folks across the state about the importance of supporting Amendment 2, it is clear that Florida anglers, hunters and conservationists will be critical messengers on our path to victory,” added Robert A. Spottswood, Jr., Yes on 2 Outreach Chairman.

“Fishing and hunting drive our economy and our way of life here in Florida, and I am eager to begin building the diverse group of coalitions that will work to raise awareness about what’s at stake this fall.”

Spottswood will also chair outreach in the Florida Keys, joining other well-known names in regions of the state.

In Broward County, Steven W. Hudson will serve the role. He is the President and CEO of Hudson Capital Group.

Laura and Byron Russell will share the honors in Palm Beach. She is Chair of the Fish and Wildlife Foundation of Florida, and he is the CEO of Cheney Brothers, the food service magnate.

Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross will handle duties for what campaign organizers call Florida’s Heartland.

Meanwhile, Lee County Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell will do the same for Southwest Florida.

In West Central Florida, DeSoto Group founder and CEO Sonya Montgomery will run the regional operation. And in Tampa Bay, Commissioner of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Preston Farrier will do the same.

Barco-Duval Engineering, Inc President Kathy Barco will handle Northeast Florida, while former Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissioner Chuck Roberts will do the same in the Panhandle.

Finally, former Florida State and NFL footballer Peter Boulware is tasked with operations in the Big Bend.

“Every successful campaign begins with a group of dedicated Floridians ready to roll up their sleeves and work together,” said Rodney Barreto, Chair of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Vice Chair of Yes on 2. “I am proud to be part of the team charged with passing Amendment 2 and preserving the rights to fish and hunt in the Florida Constitution now and for future generations.”