Coalition ramps up to create constitutional right to fish and hunt

The effort to get Florida voters to affirm fishing and hunting rights is ramping up now that it will officially be Amendment 2 in November, after just one member of the Florida Senate opposed putting it on the ballot last Session.

On Tuesday, “YES ON 2” rolled out a coalition of hunters, anglers, and conservationists. The goal is to make the case that these rights are elemental.

“Fishing and hunting are a way of life in Florida, and we need to protect it for future generations,” said Yes on 2 Campaign Chair Joshua Kellam, a former Commissioner at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and President/CEO of The Garcia Companies.

“The best way to protect our traditions is through conservation programs that anglers and hunters in Florida support every day. By protecting fishing and hunting for generations to come, we’re protecting Florida wildlife and their habitats,” Kellam contended.

“The traditions, conservation practices, outdoor lifestyle and economic opportunities that fishing and hunting bring to the people of our state are on the ballot in November,” said Rodney Barreto, chair of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“It’s hard to imagine a more common sense, quintessentially Florida thing to fight for,” Barreto added.

Luke Hilgemann, Executive Director for the International Order of T. Roosevelt and Yes on 2 National Chair, added, “Anglers and hunters are the greatest conservationists in the world. They fund billions of dollars in conservation programs to protect our traditions for the next generation. The formation of this committee will help support Florida’s efforts to protect anglers and hunters from radical animal rights activists who want to ban hunting and fishing.”

The language, which would have to be approved by at least 60% of voters, proposes to “preserve forever fishing and hunting, including by the use of traditional methods, as a public right and preferred means of responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife.”