Donna Deegan condemns Nazi flag flying in Jacksonville

A Jacksonville business flew a Nazi flag this week in purported protest of Israeli military operations in Gaza, and the city’s Mayor is among those voicing objections to the disgusting display.

“I strongly condemn the flying of a Nazi flag in Jacksonville. This symbol of antisemitism — and all symbols of hate that seek to divide us — are never welcome in our diverse and inclusive city,” Mayor Donna Deegan said.

“Jacksonville’s greatest strength is that we are a beautiful mosaic of people from all walks of life, which includes our Jewish and Palestinian citizens who are experiencing immense pain right now.”

As reported by numerous local outlets, 904×4, an auto repair shop on the Southside, was flying the flag to protest what the shop owner calls a “modern-day Holocaust” that he believes is being perpetuated against the Palestinians as Israeli incursions continue.

Deegan isn’t the only political leader of note to condemn the display. Both of Florida’s Republican Senators did the same Thursday.

“Disgusting. This flag is a symbol of evil and hatred, and it has no place in the Sunshine State. Antisemitism will NEVER be welcome in Florida,” contended U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

“Antisemitism has no place in Florida and must be condemned by all who understand the horrific evils of the Holocaust,” added U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

Jacksonville has dealt with unwanted displays of Nazi iconography well before the Israeli counteroffensive that began after the October 2023 Hamas attacks. Swastikas and White supremacist provocations were featured on local bridges and buildings throughout 2022 and again in early 2023, leading to legislation that bans “projection” of “light, laser beams … text, graphics, artwork” upon exterior surfaces of buildings unless the ownership consents.

In the current case, the occupant of the commercial space was within his legal rights to display the banner, as the deliberately “content-neutral” legislation didn’t contemplate a business owner co-branding with a symbol of Nazi hate most vividly associated with the systematic World War II-era liquidation of millions of Jewish people in Poland and elsewhere by the German regime.

Legislation enhancing penalties for hate crimes has been filed in the City Council, but is stalled out in the process. But that too wouldn’t stop a business owner from displaying a Nazi flag.