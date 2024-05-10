May 10, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll: Donald Trump cruises against Joe Biden in Florida, RFK no factor
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiMay 10, 20243min1

Related Articles

2024 - InitiativesHeadlines

Abortion rights amendment has 61% support, Florida Chamber poll says

2024 - InitiativesHeadlines

Chamber survey shows marijuana support high, but shy of passage

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Poll: Rick Scott opens up 15-point lead over likely Democratic opponent

Donald Trump Joe Biden
1 in 5 Democrats may not vote for Biden's re-election.

New polling from the Florida Chamber of Commerce suggests that Democrats are guilty of wishful thinking when they say Florida’s too close to call in November.

To the contrary, former President Donald Trump is set up for a decisive win in the Sunshine State, according to a phone survey of 609 registered voters: 223 Democrats, 256 Republicans and 130 others.

In a two-man race, Trump leads Joe Biden 51% to 42%, with just 79% of registered Democrats saying they’ll vote for him.

Trump, despite his legal woes and controversies during his presidency and up until the present day, has 89% support among Republicans, an especially potent bloc in what is now an R+7 state in terms of voter registration.

Hispanics are ready for a change at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue as well, with 58% wanting to get the man from Mar-a-Lago a second term.

Meanwhile, independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy, who has been taking fire from the campaigns of both the former President and the current occupant of the White House, is a wash when it comes to which of the two major candidates he hurts the most.

“While Kennedy would currently win 10% of the vote in Florida according to the Florida Chamber’s poll, this support comes evenly from both main party candidates as Donald Trump retains a nine-point advantage over Joe Biden in a three-way ballot, 46-37%,” the polling memo asserts.

This polling tracks with Five Thirty Eight’s average of the race, which shows a nearly 10-point Trump lead in the state, which he’s carried in the last two Presidential Election cycles.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: Rick Scott opens up 15-point lead over likely Democratic opponent

nextChamber survey shows marijuana support high, but shy of passage

One comment

  • Impeach Biden

    May 10, 2024 at 5:36 am

    Florida is solid Red, and Nikki Fried is full of crap.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
[gravityform id=”13″ title=”false” description=”false” ajax=”true”]
Categories