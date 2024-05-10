Poll: Donald Trump cruises against Joe Biden in Florida, RFK no factor

New polling from the Florida Chamber of Commerce suggests that Democrats are guilty of wishful thinking when they say Florida’s too close to call in November.

To the contrary, former President Donald Trump is set up for a decisive win in the Sunshine State, according to a phone survey of 609 registered voters: 223 Democrats, 256 Republicans and 130 others.

In a two-man race, Trump leads Joe Biden 51% to 42%, with just 79% of registered Democrats saying they’ll vote for him.

Trump, despite his legal woes and controversies during his presidency and up until the present day, has 89% support among Republicans, an especially potent bloc in what is now an R+7 state in terms of voter registration.

Hispanics are ready for a change at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue as well, with 58% wanting to get the man from Mar-a-Lago a second term.

Meanwhile, independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy, who has been taking fire from the campaigns of both the former President and the current occupant of the White House, is a wash when it comes to which of the two major candidates he hurts the most.

“While Kennedy would currently win 10% of the vote in Florida according to the Florida Chamber’s poll, this support comes evenly from both main party candidates as Donald Trump retains a nine-point advantage over Joe Biden in a three-way ballot, 46-37%,” the polling memo asserts.

This polling tracks with Five Thirty Eight’s average of the race, which shows a nearly 10-point Trump lead in the state, which he’s carried in the last two Presidential Election cycles.