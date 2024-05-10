Abortion rights amendment has 61% support, Florida Chamber poll says

Amendment 4 has enough support to win in November, but there is a tight race ahead, according to a new Florida Chamber of Commerce poll.

About 61% of voters support the issue — enough to reach the threshold of 60% voter approval to pass — but 10% are still undecided or refused to answer. Twenty-nine percent surveyed opposed enshrining abortion protections in the state constitution, according to the poll.

The Chamber’s statewide poll had a margin error of +/- 4 percentage points. The survey was conducted April 28 to May 7 on the phone with likely voters, a group that included 223 Democrats, 256 Republicans and 130 others with no party affiliation.

The fight over Amendment 4 comes after Florida’s six-week abortion ban went into effect May 1. Pro-abortion rights advocates called it one of the most extreme abortion rules in the country, since many women don’t realize they are even pregnant at six weeks.

Earlier this week, abortion rights advocates said they are confident they have enough support to win in November, pointing to the bipartisan grassroots support from Democrats and Republicans alike who signed petitions to get the issue on the ballot.

“It truly is an issue that extends our party lines,” said Taylor Aguilera, an organizing director for Floridians Protecting Freedom during a League of Women Voters of Orange County’s forum Wednesday. “This amendment has brought back so much hope. … And we are so laser focused on making sure we’re successful this November.”

The Amendment 4 campaign kicked off last month with a downtown Orlando rally in Lake Eola.

Out of the six ballot questions, Amendment 4 — which limits government interference with abortion — had the second highest support, trailing behind Amendment 2’s Right to Fish and Hunt ballot question, the new Chamber poll said.

Property insurance, illegal immigration and job creation were the top voter issues, depending on the demographics, the poll found. Abortion was not on the list.