Ron DeSantis is meddling in State Attorney’s race, ex-candidate says

Gov. Ron DeSantis and other attorneys are meddling in and trying to manipulate the State Attorney’s race in Orange and Osceola counties, a former candidate in the race said in a Florida Bar complaint filed in July before the August Primary.

Orlando attorney Thomas Feiter said DeSantis’ Chief of Staff tried to bribe him to get out of the race before Feiter eventually lost in the Republican Primary.

Feiter also said DeSantis is targeting Monique Worrell, who is running for her old job back after DeSantis suspended her from office last year and appointed Andrew Bain to replace her as State Attorney in the 9th Judicial Circuit. Worrell, a Democrat, and Bain, an independent, will go head-to-head in the November General Election.

The accusations come as DeSantis is also getting involved in the Amendment 4 abortion rights ballot initiative. Media reports said DeSantis is pushing to investigate signatures in the petition drive that helped get Amendment 4 on the November ballot. Critics have accused DeSantis of being heavy-handed in the upcoming election.

Feiter filed his Florida Bar complaint against DeSantis, Bain, Hyman and others in July.

In the complaint, he accused DeSantis’ Chief of Staff James Uthmeier and GrayRobinson Attorney Jeff Aaron of bribing him to quit the race before the Republican Primary. Feiter ended up losing in the August Primary to Seth Hyman, who dropped out this week.

Hyman called Feiter’s Florida Bar complaint “frivolous.”

“This entire complaint is sour grapes from a bitter loser,” Hyman said, adding, “He was badly defeated in our Primary Election because he was never a legitimate candidate, as evidenced by his lack of campaigning or fundraising.”

Feiter said he met with Uthmeier and Aaron May 23 at the Rosen Shingle Creek hotel.

Feiter’s complaint said: “At this meeting, Mr. Uthmeier and Mr. Aaron asked me what I wanted/needed in order to drop out of the race. They asked if I was interested in being a judge or running for the State Legislature. I said I had no such ambition. They asked me how I expected to win as a Republican in a deeply Democratic circuit. I said I could do it if I am the Republican nominee. I told them that my name would be first on the ballot and that with “Fighter” after my name – as everyone knows me in the community – I could do it. They pleaded with me to drop out of the State Attorney’s race so that Andrew Bain could win – or come in second. They said I did not have a chance. They told me that the Republican Party would raise millions of dollars to ensure Andrew Bain remained in office. I was very surprised (especially as I am a Republican and Andrew Bain is not) and offended by their offers and pleas, but I left the meeting on friendly terms with them.”

DeSantis plans to disqualify Worrell or throw her out of office if voters elect her again, Feiter claimed in his Florida Bar complaint.

“Based on all the facts, it appears these attorneys are coordinating in fraudulent activity aimed at manipulating the outcome of the 2024 election for State Attorney,” Feiter wrote. “These acts of gamesmanship and pushing political agendas on the legal system (including what is supposed to a be a separate and independent branch of our government – the judiciary) are reflecting very badly on all lawyers and hurts the public trust in us.”

Feiter’s letter from July, before the Primary, reads: “Several reliable lawyers and sources have told me that the plan for the Republican Party is to give Seth Hyman enough support to defeat me in the primary. At which time, Seth Hyman will drop out of the race, giving the governor what he wants: the field to be clear of any Republican, giving Andrew Bain the best chances of winning – or coming in second. The governor and these attorneys will try to have Monique Worrell (the Democratic Candidate) legally disqualified, removing her from the ballot. If they succeed, Andrew Bain will remain State Attorney, with no opposition. If that fails, they need Bain to come in second, so the governor can remove Ms. Worrell again and appoint the runner up. But that would only be possible if Bain comes in second in the general election – something that is far less likely if there is ANY Republican on the ballot.”

Feiter also questioned whether Bain or Hyman stand to benefit personally from working with DeSantis.

“There are three new judicial vacancies for judges in the Ninth Circuit, although only two have been called up by the Judicial Nominating Commission. Is one of these jobs being held for either Seth Hyman or Andrew Bain because they are ‘team players?’” Feiter wrote.

In a statement Friday, Worrell said, “Andrew Bain and Ron DeSantis are joined at the hip in working to once again ignore the will of voters and their fundamental right to democratically elect their own State Attorney. Bain and DeSantis’ behavior is appalling, but not surprising. This level of election interference should be concerning to all voters regardless of their political affiliation.”

Florida Politics reached out to DeSantis’ office, Feiter, Bain and Aaron but did not get an immediate response Friday.

Going into the August Primary, Feiter was at odds with Orange County Republicans after the group endorsed Hyman over him.

Feiter also was unhappy he wasn’t allowed to have his nickname “Fighter” on the Primary Ballot.

He lost with about 34% of the vote compared to Hyman’s 64% in the Aug. Primary.