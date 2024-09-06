Delegation for 9.6.24: Maduro — Cuba — Chinese chips — SOGI — Dreamers

Pressuring Maduro

While Republicans from Florida have pleaded with the administration to more aggressively pressure Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to step down, Democrats say Congress must play its role as well.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Democratic co-Chair of the state delegation, led a letter to Speaker Mike Johnson. The missive demands the Republican leader of the House fast-track legislation to the House floor recognizing Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo González as the winner of a July election and as the South American nation’s President-elect.

“The Venezuelan people have spoken at the ballot box and in the streets, and overwhelming majorities across the nation repudiated Maduro and chose democracy,” Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat, said. “But this brutal narco-regime refuses to face reality, despite clear evidence of Maduro’s loss.

“Florida Democrats are determined to stop the violent repression of protesters and restore Venezuela’s democracy. If House Republicans are serious about countering migration and standing up to dictators, Speaker Johnson must bring bipartisan legislation to the floor to punish human rights abuses and promote a peaceful transfer of power.”

Every Democrat in Florida’s delegation signed onto the letter.

“The Venezuelan people chose democracy, but Maduro’s regime clings to power through violence and repression,” Rep. Lois Frankel posted on X.

At the same time, Republicans in Florida’s delegation have continued to demand a tougher stance from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Florida Republicans often used similar language to press the Democratic administration on the issue.

“The Biden-Harris administration’s dangerous policy of appeasement toward the Maduro regime is putting U.S. national security at risk,” Rep. Marío Diaz-Balart posted on X in Spanish.

“By pandering to dictator Maduro, who is closely allied with Communist China, Russia, Iran, Cuba and North Korea, this administration is emboldening our enemies and abandoning the Venezuelan people in their fight for freedom. Instead of enriching thugs, the administration should be strengthening sanctions and supporting the people of Venezuela in their demands for freedom.”

Sen. Rick Scott voiced frustration at reports that the Biden administration has yet to restore the sanctions lifted when Maduro agreed to hold free and fair elections.

“The Biden-Harris U.S. Treasury Department just confirmed that it renewed a Venezuela oil license three days ago,” the Naples Republican posted. “This will only funnel more money to Maduro as he is trying to steal an election and arrest Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo González. Put U.S. energy first and STOP THE APPEASEMENT!”

Machado won an opposition primary but was barred from the ballot by Venezuelan courts tied to Maduro, so the election was between Maduro and González. The Venezuelan Supreme Court certified Maduro’s victory despite available returns showing González won overwhelmingly through most of the country.

Notably, according to the Pew Research Center, about 47% of all Venezuelans and Venezuelan Americans currently living in the U.S. call Florida home. The lawmakers suggested the Republican House had an obligation to support administration efforts to exert diplomatic consequences on Maduro.

“As the proud representatives of a large proportion of the Venezuelan diaspora community in Florida, we write to express our grave concern regarding the current political crisis prompted by Nicolás Maduro’s election denial,” the Democratic letter reads. “Additionally, we implore you to take immediate legislative action in support of Venezuelan democracy when Congress reconvenes in September.

“Last October, the Biden-Harris administration negotiated the Barbados Agreement, ratified by the Maduro regime and Venezuela’s united democratic opposition. In addition to bringing home 10 American citizens who were wrongfully detained by the regime, the agreement provided for a presidential election to be held in 2024. The election that took place last month would not have been possible without the Biden-Harris administration’s skillful diplomacy and strategic use of sanctions.”

Cuban threats

Has a change in immigration policy surrounding Cuba left Florida open to national security threats? It’s a concern raised by Sens. Marco Rubio and Scott in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Along with Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican and Cuban American, a decision by President Joe Biden’s administration to expand its nonimmigrant visa (NIV) program to Cubans removes a level of vetting for visitors from the communist country.

“Rather than compelling the Cuban dictatorship to end its human rights abuses and bring democracy to the island, the Biden-Harris administration has only looked for opportunities to pacify the regime and mend diplomatic relations,” the letter reads.

”We see no other reason for expanding NIVs to Cuban individuals and no justification for why doing so serves the interests of the United States.”

The letter follows a series of incidents upsetting Florida lawmakers involving Cuban officials in the U.S. Florida lawmakers from both sides of the aisle voiced anger when Cuban government officials were given a tour of secure areas at the Miami International Airport. Just last month, several members of the Florida delegation expressed outrage that former Cuban Communist Party leader Manuel Menéndez Castellanos was allowed to land in the U.S. as part of a family reunification program.

The administration also has stopped listing Cuba’s government as one “not fully cooperating” with counterterrorism efforts, even though the country remains one of four nations recognized by the U.S. government as a state sponsor of terrorism.

“Instead of ratcheting up pressure on these terrorist sympathizers, the Biden-Harris administration has decided to allow Cuban individuals and businesses to open U.S. bank accounts and access online banking — a concession the Cuban dictatorship will certainly leverage to continue funding its human rights abuses,” the latest letter states.

Chinese chip smuggling

According to Rubio, technology developed in the U.S. continues to land in the hands of China’s government. The Miami Republican, in a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, slammed the Bureau of Industry and Service (BIS) for allowing the hostile nation to access cutting-edge microchip development originating in America.

“These semiconductors have widespread military application, fueling capabilities such as artificial intelligence to provide militaries with an edge on the battlefield, something the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) itself has written extensively on,” Rubio wrote.

“Preventing America’s adversaries from weaponizing these components for nefarious purposes (are) vital to our national security.”

His office pointed to reporting by The Wall Street Journal on covert espionage bringing Nvidia chips to China through domestic commercial flights and The New York Times coverage of smuggling efforts bringing U.S. tech to the People’s Liberation Army, the Chinese military. In both cases, the actions receiving attention counter U.S. export policy regarding technology sent to the Eastern nation.

“Any serious effort to deny America’s adversaries access to powerful technologies mandates an unwavering export regime,” Rubio wrote.

“As recent news reports demonstrate; BIS’ current entity list approach is porous and ineffective. If you are serious about protecting American technology, the only effective solution is for BIS to aggressively deny licenses that would permit the export of advanced semiconductors to any entity that is based in the PRC (People’s Republic of China). I urge you to direct BIS to address the semiconductor leakage at once.”

SOGI suspicions

Republicans in the House have repeatedly claimed the military under Biden prioritized social reforms over military readiness. Rep. Matt Gaetz suggested as much in a letter to Coast Guard Commandant Linda Fagan and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, questioning whether diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives hurt the military mission.

Gaetz sent a letter with Rep. Eli Crane, an Arizona Republican, questioning whether DEI efforts were tied to a 4,800-member recruiting deficit.

“As you know, USCG has reported that it is about 4,800 members short and has missed its recruiting targets for the past four fiscal years,” the letter states.

“We have also learned that the recruiting shortfall has resulted in the closure of USCG satellite boat stations in various districts, limiting the agency’s ability to monitor illicit maritime activities. Additionally, the decommissioning of numerous USCG ships creates a significant gap in our maritime operations by increasing the burden on remaining assets, thus shortening the life cycle of ships due to continuous usage and creates a hardship on USCG members to relocate to new bases due to their prior ships being decommissioned.”

The letter demands answers on whether inclusivity training drove off serving guardsmen or discouraged recruitment efforts. It also asks how much attendance has occurred at a Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) training event and what participation levels were for transgender shipmate inclusion training.

“We understand the USCG often loses service members due to higher-paying jobs in the private sector or due to limited opportunities for promotion and long work hours,” the letter states. “However, we are unaware of how SOGI inclusivity training and events assist in resolving recruitment and retention challenges that threaten our operational readiness and national security needs.”

Dreamers in uniform?

Rep. Kat Cammack doesn’t want to see Dreamers in law enforcement uniforms.

The Gainesville Republican just filed the Citizen-Only Police Act, which would deny federal funding to any police department hiring aliens to its force.

She pointed to a decision by the state of Washington to make Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients eligible to serve in law enforcement, as reported by PBS.

“It’s unconscionable that we’re even considering hiring aliens, including aliens who entered this country illegally, to serve in law enforcement,” Cammack said. “U.S. citizens should be responsible for enforcing the law, not foreign nationals.

“I’m disappointed that in the face of widespread law enforcement officer shortages across the country — due in part to the recklessness of Democrat leaders at all levels of government — that a proposed solution is to hire individuals who aren’t citizens to fill the widening gaps. I think it’s disgraceful and I know other law-abiding American citizens feel the same.”

According to Cammack’s office, California, Colorado, and Illinois have all passed laws allowing undocumented individuals to become officers, and Wisconsin and Virginia have both considered similar legislation.

Tax fears

Clay County business leaders met with Rep. Aaron Bean and levied concerns about inflation on Northeast Florida’s economy. The Fernandina Beach Republican hosted a roundtable to discuss ways to “protect Main Street” from the Democratic administration’s policies.

“The Biden-Harris administration is determined to repeal President (Donald) Trump’s job-creating tax cuts, and Northeast Florida business owners can’t afford the massive tax hike that will result. Clay County business leaders confirmed how successful the Trump tax cuts have been and how critical Section 199A is to their daily operations,” Bean said.

“During the roundtable, I heard directly from business owners how hard it is to find workers, to be competitive, to access products amid supply chain issues and the need for immediate relief. As we fight to preserve the Trump tax cuts, I’m taking their stories back to D.C. and will continue to advocate for policies that allow Main Street to grow their businesses, expand their workforce and invest in the economy.”

About 14 local business owners in Clay County participated in the event, many expressing concerns specifically about the ability to deduct up to 20% of qualified business income. This ability was created in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and will expire at the end of 2025 unless renewed through legislation. Bean’s office said allowing that section of the tax code to expire could result in a 43.4% tax liability.

Navigating the ACA

More federal navigators could soon visit Florida to help individuals enroll in the Affordable Care Act. Rep. Kathy Castor announced a $13.8-million grant to the University of South Florida to support ACA health navigators across the state.

The funding comes from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and will directly support Florida Covering Kids and Families (FL-CKF) and the USF College of Public Health.

“This investment will be a godsend to my neighbors who rely on affordable, high-quality health care. Florida consistently ranks as a top state in sign-up numbers for health coverage during the open-enrollment period, with over 4 million Floridians choosing a plan in 2024,” Castor said.

“This grant, which is the largest in the nation, will help more of Florida’s families, consumers and small businesses find the health coverage they need while removing barriers to obtaining coverage.”

The Tampa Democrat said the Inflation Reduction Act, which she helped craft, made the award possible. Her office estimated that ACA beneficiaries would save an average of $590 annually on health care as a result.

“Access to affordable, high-quality health care and coverage should be a right, not a privilege,” Castor said.

“These federal dollars are especially critical in Florida, where Gov. (Ron) DeSantis has cruelly and inappropriately stripped hundreds of thousands of Florida children from their health care coverage during the Medicaid unwinding and his continued unlawful removal of children from KidCare. Where DeSantis has failed children and families, the federal government is stepping up to help get and keep kids covered.”

The FL-CKF program has deployed 150 navigators across the state since 2013.

Sensitive intel

Several members of Congress enjoy access to classified intelligence. However, Rep. Laurel Lee wants to ensure lawmakers with such right to sensitive information have proper training about handling it.

She and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, a Pennsylvania Democrat, led a bipartisan letter to Speaker Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries calling for training on adequately handling confidential information for all members of Congress. Lee sits on the House Administration Committee, where she chairs the elections subcommittee, and the letter asserts that the wing of the House should oversee such training.

“While Members of Congress possess expertise in various domains, most have never had the reason to handle classified information prior to joining Congress,” the letter states. “Regular and frequent training on how to work with classified information is therefore imperative for every member.”

An unpopular war

Paul Pelleschi, a Vietnam War veteran from Sarasota, just became the latest Southwest Florida resident featured in the Veterans History Project Series. Rep. Greg Steube announced the retired Army Specialist 4th Class as the most recent participant in the project to offer his testimonial and account of the war.

“Specialist Paul Pelleschi’s story is a vital piece of our nation’s history, reflecting both the challenges and the courage of those who served during the Vietnam War,” Steube, a Sarasota Republican, said. “His words remind us of the sacrifices made by so many, often underappreciated, and the importance of honoring their contributions. It’s a privilege to help share his experiences and ensure that future generations understand the true cost of freedom.”

Steube’s office has connected several veterans with the Veterans History Project, an initiative of the Library of Congress American Folklife Center, which will maintain a record of the oral histories collection.

Pelleschi said he felt the importance of sharing his story while Vietnam veterans are still around to tell it.

“Every day, there’s less and less of us,” he said. “We’re at that age and our stories need to be told. I felt we weren’t appreciated when we came home. It was the environment; it was a very unpopular war. But it’s time to know what we did, what we were asked to do, and how we did it.”

On this day

Sept. 6, 1901 — “William McKinley shot” via History.com — President McKinley was shaking hands at the Pan-American Exhibition in New York when a 28-year-old anarchist named Leon Czolgosz fired two shots into his chest. The President rose slightly on his toes before collapsing forward, saying, “Be careful how you tell my wife.” Czolgosz was wrestled to the ground by McKinley’s bodyguards. McKinley, still conscious, told the guards not to hurt his assailant. Other presidential attendants rushed McKinley to the hospital, where they found two bullet wounds. On Sept. 14, McKinley died from gangrene that had gone undetected in the internal wound. Vice President Theodore Roosevelt was immediately sworn in as President.

Sept. 6, 1995 — “Ethics committee calls for Bob Packwood’s expulsion” via CNN — The Senate Ethics Committee voted unanimously to expel the Oregon Senator on charges of sexual and official misconduct. Nineteen women alleged Packwood made unwanted advances toward them over the years. The panel, made up of three Republicans and three Democrats, voted 6-0 to recommend the expulsion of the Republican Senator, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee. The full Senate must vote on the expulsion of any member. Initially, Packwood waived his right to public hearings but changed his mind after the committee said it would investigate two additional complaints from two different women.

___

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol.